11 lose membership of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 24, 2022, 1:54 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2022, 2:21 am IST
HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills International Centre president C.V. Rao in a statement said 11 members of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society were removed from membership of the centre for causing damage to its reputation.

The members removed from the centre included society president B. Ravindranath, vice president Sunila Reddy and treasurer P. Nagaraju.

A few days ago the society managing committee headed by Ravindranath had removed five members from the society including C.V. Rao of CVR Channel, and declared that their membership from the centre was revoked automatically due to expulsion from the society.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


