Jobs & Education

10 top AP EAPCET rankers get seats in IITs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 24, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2022, 8:36 am IST
Boya Haren Satwik of Hindupur in Satya Sai district, who secured first rank in AP EAPCET-2022, got a seat in IIT-Mumbai in CSE course on Friday. (Image: PTI)
KAKINADA: It is noteworthy that top 10 rankers of AP EAPCET-2022, whose results had been announced on Thursday, are not joining any of the state’s colleges or institutions. They have preferred moving to IITs in Mumbai and Hyderabad after they got admissions into these premier institutes.

Many of the rankers said they have not decided about what they should become in future. They would rather decide on them after they complete their CSE (computer science engineering) courses in the premier institutes that they are joining.

Boya Haren Satwik of Hindupur in Satya Sai district, who secured first rank in AP EAPCET-2022, got a seat in IIT-Mumbai in CSE course on Friday. He said he will join IIT-Mumbai and then take a decision on his goal. His father Loknath is a municipal high school teacher. He said he had not expected first rank in AP EAPCET and 40th rank in on JEE advance. But he is happy over his ranks.

EAPCET 2nd ranker Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy of Ongole has also got seat in CSE in IIT-Mumbai. His father Malyadri Reddy is a government school teacher in Ongole.  He would like to complete his CSE in the IIT and then decide on what he must do further.

Third ranker Menda Hima Vamsi of Balaga village in Srikakulam district. His father Ravi Sankar and mother Swarajya Lakshmi are also teachers. His brother is doing his fourth year medicine at AIIMS.

Other top rankers who are joining IIT-Mumbai are fourth ranker T. Umesh Karthikeya of Gangada village in Manyam district, fifth ranker Ganja Srinath of Hyderabad, sixth ranker Jasti Yaswanth of Hyderabad, and seventh ranker Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya.

Eighth ranker Valavala Charan Teja of Irusumanda village in Malkipuram mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district got ECE in IIT-Hyderabad and CSE in BITS-Goa. His father V.G. Prasad said that he wants his son to do MS in the US.

Ninth ranker in AP EAPCET Nandan Manjunath Immidisetty got a seat in IIT-Mumbai. He wants to create his own start-up. His father Mallikarjuna Rao is a software professional.

Tenth ranker Nuthakki Ruthwik of Nuthakki village in Mangalagiri also got admission into IIT-Mumbai. His father Dr. N. P. Raju is neurologist. His mother Nirmala is programming officer in family planning department. His brother Varun is doing his second year in IIT Kharagpur.

Incidentally, the first priority of many students, who have got good ranks in the EAPCET, is CSE and related courses like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Tags: andhra pradesh, ap eapcet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


-->