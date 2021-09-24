SC slaps fine of Rs one lakh on AP govt for ignoring HC order

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on the state government for failing to implement an AP High Court order with regard to Visakhapatnam-based Devi Seafoods Limited.

The company had purchased a piece of land for Rs 80 lakh in an open auction in East Godavari some time back. However, there was a conflict of interest between the state government and the firm as the government wanted the firm to cough up registration charges for Rs one crore in order to register the land while the firm was willing to pay registration charges for only Rs 80 lakh. When the firm moved the High Court, it allowed the firm to pay registration charges for only Rs 80 lakh. However, the AP government challenged the High Court order and also sought exemption from contempt of court provision.

The apex court heard the case on Thursday and struck down AP government’s petition for failing to implement the High Court order and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh.