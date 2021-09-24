Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 PM gifts Harris copy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM gifts Harris copy of notifications related to her grandfather, chess set

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 5:14 pm IST
Noting that the PM had a 'very successful' bilateral meeting with Harris, the sources said he gave very special gifts to the American VP
Prime Minister Modi with American Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)
 Prime Minister Modi with American Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US Vice President Kamala Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, who was a senior Indian government officer, in a wooden handicraft frame and a 'meenakari' chess set as they held their first in-person meeting, government sources said on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi described India and America as "natural partners" in his meeting with Vice President Harris on Thursday at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy and in the Indo-Pacific.

 

Noting that the prime minister had a "very successful" bilateral meeting with Harris, the sources said he gave very special gifts to the American vice president.

"In a very touching gesture, PM Modi presented Vice President Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, Shri PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. P V Gopalan was a senior and respected government officer who served in various positions," a government source said.

Modi also gifted Harris a 'gulabi meenakari' chess set, the sources said, adding that the craft of 'gulabi meenakari' is closely associated with Varanasi, one of the oldest cities of the world and the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency.

 

Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted, the sources said.

The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Varanasi, they said.

While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a 'silver gulabi meenakari ship', Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue, the sources said.

The ship gifted to Morrison is also distinctly handcrafted and its brightness reflects Varanasi's dynamism, they said.

Besides meeting Harris, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Suga and Morrison on Thursday.

 

Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, kamala harris, india-us, indo-pacific
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

RS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

Telangana CM in Delhi to attend high-level meeting of CMs of naxal-hit states

On Friday, the Cuddalore District Principal court awarded death sentence to Kannagi's brother Maruthupandi and life term to the rest, including her father, a police inspector who was then sub-inspector and the retired DSP who served as inspector then, for alleged mishandling of the case.

TN honour-killing: One sentenced to death, policeman among those sentenced to life

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)

Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Modi meets global CEOs to sell India invest pitch

In PM's meeting with the president and CEO of Adobe, Mr Shantanu Narayen, the focus was on on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D. (Twitter)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->