Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 Plea to reopen TSF; ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Plea to reopen TSF; farmers in deep distress as crushing season approaches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 24, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Sugarcane farmers are worried over the continued closure of the Trident Sugar Factory (TSF) in Zaheerabad
A farmer harvests sugarcane crop in a field in Muzaffarnagar. (PTI Photo)
 A farmer harvests sugarcane crop in a field in Muzaffarnagar. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Sugarcane farmers are worried over the continued closure of the Trident Sugar Factory (TSF) in Zaheerabad. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the management had suspended the crushing season last year. As a result, farmers had been forced to shift the sugarcane to Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The farmers are on the agitation path to pressurise the factory management and the state government to clear the way for the reopening of the factory at the start of the new crushing season.  

 

Usually, the season begins by October end or the beginning of November. So far, no arrangement has been made for crushing in the Trident sugar factory.

Notably, amid favorable climate conditions, the farmers had cultivated sugarcane on 26,000 acres in the Trident factory zone limits and expected around 10 lakh metric tonnes of the yield. They are not sure, however, of the reopening of the sugar factory and are hence in deep distress.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Gudipally Kondalreddy, sugarcane farmer of Buchinelli village, said he expected that the state government would give an assurance to the farmers on the starting of the crushing season. “The government should take the initiative for reopening of the Trident Sugars, or hold out a promise to pay transport charges and toll taxes to the farmers if they shift the sugarcane for other factories,” he said.

 

The factory management cleared the sugarcane arrears of the 2019 season only in last May this year, he noted.

Sugarcane farmers took out a huge rally on September 3 in Zaheerabad seeking the reopening of the factory. They also observed a bandh in Zaheerabad on Wednesday. Political parties, youth organisations and traders voluntarily extended their support for the bandh. They are threatening to intensify the agitation. They say they would lay siege to the residences of TRS MLAs, MLCs and Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, if the government failed to respond positively.

 

Sugarcane farmer Billipuram Madhavareddy said thousands of families of farmers and workers depended on sugarcane cultivation and crushing for their livelihood. If the government fails to respond soon, these farmers will incur heavy losses, he said.

“In the last crushing season, farmers suffered heavily due to the shifting of sugarcane for crushing in mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka states. Some people are misleading the farmers on the reopening of the Trident,” he alleged.  

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ippepally primary agriculture cooperative society chairman and DCCB director Pawar Kishan Rao said the society brought the sugarcane farmers’ issue to the notice of the local MP, MLA, MLC. “A decision will be taken at government level,” he said, adding, “We explained the apathy of farmers to the higher-ups in the government and are hopeful of an early decision.”

 

...
Tags: trident sugar factory, sugarcane farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials have prepared proposals for modernizing the Annamayya project canal as about 23 kms of canals from Annamayya Reservoir to Pullampet are full of weeds. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Annamayya reservoir canals to be modernized

There should be constant supervision over universities and colleges on the use of drugs, he said, and called for an action plan to be implemented across the state on this matter. (DC Image)

Jagan tells officials to intensify drive against drug menance

Telugu Desam party office at Guntur. (Representational Photo: DC)

AP High Court: Serve notices on Telugu Desam men

AP High Court.

AP High Court suspends order to fine, imprison babus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

SC asks Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals across nation

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->