Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 12:50 pm IST
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and arrested five members of the Hindu Sena, police said
Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)
New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention into the case of vandalism at his official residence in Delhi, adding the matter should be referred to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, Owaisi said his official residence in New Delhi was vandalised by "criminals" belonging to a radical outfit called 'Hindu Sena' on September 21.

 

He alleged that his caretaker staff was also assaulted by the "criminals".

"In addition to your intervention, I request that this matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges for a comprehensive investigation and appropriate recommendations on the matter," said Owaisi.

"I urge that immediate action is taken in order to preserve the sanctity and majesty of the house. This is an attempt to intimidate the House, its officers and members and such an attempt must be treated as contempt of the House. I request your kind attention to ensure that my privileges as a Member of this House are also protected," he added.

 

The nameplate and gate of the house of AIMIM on Ashoka Road in Delhi were vandalised on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and arrested five members of the Hindu Sena, police said.

Owaisi had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be held responsible for the radicalisation of people.

