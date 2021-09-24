India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases

According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India logged 31,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 33,594,803, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Of the new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 19,682 cases.

The active caseload now stood at 3,00,162 which is the lowest in 188 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent and are currently at 0.89 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 32,542 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the country also registered the highest ever recovery rate of 97.78 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The country also reported 4,46,368 deaths from the infection so far of which 318 people died in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 25 days and currently stands at 2.00 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent in the last 91 days.

A total of 55.99 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till date is 55,99,32,709, including 15,65,696 samples tested yesterday.

The health ministry said that 84.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 72,20,642 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination in the country to 84,15,18,026.