Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 India reports 31,382 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 10:54 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 10:54 am IST
The country also reported 4,46,368 deaths from the infection so far of which 318 people died in the last 24 hours
According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far. (ANI Photo)
 According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India logged 31,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 33,594,803, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Of the new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 19,682 cases.

 

The active caseload now stood at 3,00,162 which is the lowest in 188 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent and are currently at 0.89 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 32,542 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the country also registered the highest ever recovery rate of 97.78 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

According to the health ministry, as many as 3,28,48,273 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The country also reported 4,46,368 deaths from the infection so far of which 318 people died in the last 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 25 days and currently stands at 2.00 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent in the last 91 days.

A total of 55.99 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till date is 55,99,32,709, including 15,65,696 samples tested yesterday.

The health ministry said that 84.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

 

A total of 72,20,642 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination in the country to 84,15,18,026.

...
Tags: covid-19 cases, covid-19 cases in india, covid updates, ministry of health and family welfare, recovery rates
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Telangana assembly. (Photo:DC/File)

Telangana Assembly adjourned to September 27

PM Narendra Modi and United States VP Kamala Harris met in Washington DC. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)

PM Modi meets US Vice President Kamala Harris; discusses bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

US Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman inaugurates American Corner on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy is also seen in the picture. — DC Image

Jagan virtually inaugurates India's third American Corner in Vizag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi meets global CEOs to sell India invest pitch

In PM's meeting with the president and CEO of Adobe, Mr Shantanu Narayen, the focus was on on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D. (Twitter)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->