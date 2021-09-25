HC stays auction of another 18 acres in Puppalaguda

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the auction of yet another 15 plots of land, which were notified to be auctioned by the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in Puppalaguda village on September 28. The auction of these plots totalling 18 acres in Survey No.s 301, 303 and 327 was challenged by petitioners who claimed to be the heirs of the owner of the land.

One Ramchander Singh and his family members claimed that the land was given to their ancestors under the provisions of the Evacuee Property Act, but the authorities were trying to dispossess them of the property.

In 2014, the petitioners approached the High Court requesting a direction to the revenue authorities to issue pattas to them. This issue was escalated to the Supreme Court, which in turn referred the case to the High Court to resolve.

The High Court, two days ago stayed five plots, consisting of 11 acres of land in Survey No. 301 of Puppalaguda village.