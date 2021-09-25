Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 HC stays auction of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC stays auction of another 18 acres in Puppalaguda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Ramchander Singh and his family members claimed that the land was given to their ancestors under the provisions of the Evacuee Property Act
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the auction of yet another 15 plots of land, which were notified to be auctioned by the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in Puppalaguda village on September 28. The auction of these plots totalling 18 acres in Survey No.s 301, 303 and 327 was challenged by petitioners who claimed to be the heirs of the owner of the land.

One Ramchander Singh and his family members claimed that the land was given to their ancestors under the provisions of the Evacuee Property Act, but the authorities were trying to dispossess them of the property.

 

In 2014, the petitioners approached the High Court requesting a direction to the revenue authorities to issue pattas to them. This issue was escalated to the Supreme Court, which in turn referred the case to the High Court to resolve.

The High Court, two days ago stayed five plots, consisting of 11 acres of land in Survey No. 301 of Puppalaguda village.

...
Tags: ts industrial infrastructure corporation (tsiic), evacuee property act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP High Court.

HC pulls up AP Police for illegal custody

The tussle between forest department and podu land farmers is prevalent across all districts, including Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem. (DC file photo)

Forest staff seeks permanent solution to podu land issue

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

14,200 posts in AP health dept to be filled soon

Telangana High Court. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana HC flays single bench order in JB housing society case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Farmers' stir: Ruling LDF calls for hartal in Kerala on September 27

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. (Representational Image: DC)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->