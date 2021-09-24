Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 Gunmen dressed as la ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2021, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 6:01 pm IST
Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said both the assailants were dead along with undertrial prisoner Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted
Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)
 Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)

New Delhi: Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead Friday inside Delhi's Rohini court by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a swift police counter-fire, officials said.

In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, who were from the rival gang, gunshots could be heard and policemen and lawyers seen in a scramble, but the officials said there were no further injuries or deaths.

 

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said both the assailants were dead along with undertrial prisoner Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted.

"Swift action by police team in launching a counter-fire on the two assailants who were in lawyers' attire and attacked Gogi. Both the assailants are dead along with Gogi," he said.

Later, the Delhi Police said in a tweet, "Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers' attire at a gangster UTP (under trial prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred."

 

It also said the joint commissioner of police (northern range) will enquire into the incident and submit report.

Rajiv Agnihotri, an advocate, said, "I was stepping outside the court when the incident happened. I heard firing and later more rounds were fired. One person identified as Gogi was shot dead, following which the Delhi Police retaliated and they shot dead the two assailants. This (incident of firing) has happened for the fourth or fifth time at Rohini. So the situation has not improved so far."

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police.

 

He was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi.

The Special Cell was on the lookout for Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time before tracing them to their hideout in Gurgaon in March last year.

...
Tags: gangster, gangster killed, delhi court, jitendra gogi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

RS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: TelanganaCMO)

Telangana CM in Delhi to attend high-level meeting of CMs of naxal-hit states

On Friday, the Cuddalore District Principal court awarded death sentence to Kannagi's brother Maruthupandi and life term to the rest, including her father, a police inspector who was then sub-inspector and the retired DSP who served as inspector then, for alleged mishandling of the case.

TN honour-killing: One sentenced to death, policeman among those sentenced to life

Prime Minister Modi with American Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: Twitter/PMO)

PM gifts Harris copy of notifications related to her grandfather, chess set

Govt seals mega deal with Airbus for purchase of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Modi meets global CEOs to sell India invest pitch

In PM's meeting with the president and CEO of Adobe, Mr Shantanu Narayen, the focus was on on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D. (Twitter)

SC to set up expert committee to probe Pegasus snooping case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->