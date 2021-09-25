Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2021 14,200 posts in AP h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

14,200 posts in AP health dept to be filled soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 12:39 am IST
CM instructed officials to ensure that there is no staff crunch in hospitals
Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)
 Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave green signal for massive recruitment in the medical and health department to fill up 14,200 posts to provide better services to people. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on medical, health, Covid-19 and vaccination in his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. Jagan directed officials to fill up vacant posts from primary health centres (PHCs) to teaching hospitals and instructed them to start the recruitment from October 1 and to complete it by November 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the recruitment of 14,200 posts in hospitals from PHCs and medical colleges to teaching hospitals should start from 1 October and complete by November 15. He instructed officials to ensure that there is no staff crunch in hospitals and said though the state government had been spending huge amounts to construct hospitals, lack of staff in hospitals had become a major concern and it needed to be addressed. He directed the officials to take measures to ensure best medical quality services in government hospitals. He said the government should run hospitals efficiently with adequate staff and instructed the officials to recruit more doctors to ensure presence of alternative doctors if any doctor was on leave.

 

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct special vaccination drives in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the same. He instructed the officials to continue the night curfew and also to implement restrictions in districts with a high positivity rate. He said to expedite the vaccination process and also to review the progress of works of new teaching hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 13,749 active cases across the state and recovery rate was 98.60 percent and positivity rate was 2.12 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,921 secretariats and 2787 patients are being treated in hospitals, 562 people are in Covid care centres. They said 91.33 percent of Covid patients in network hospitals were being treated under Arogyasri and 72.64 percent of them were in private hospitals. They said the positivity rate was less than 3 percent in 10 districts and it was less than three to five percent in two districts and more than 5 percent in 1 district.

 

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. They said the state government was setting up oxygen generation plants in 143 hospitals which had beds more than 50 and they would be completed by October 10. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,61,56,928 people were administered the vaccine of which 1,34,96,579 received a single dose while 1,26,60,349 were administered two doses.  

 

Deputy chief minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Arogyasri trust advisor Govindahari, medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid taskforce committee chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, 104 call centre in-charge A. Babu, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, medical and health director (drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, primary health centres (phcs), andhra pradesh government hospitals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

It is not just the residents, even those living in Rasoolpura, which is a stone's throw away, have expressed their willingness to join the GHMC. — Representational image/DC

SCB residents hopeful of prompt grievance redressal post merger with GHMC

The health department commissioner admitted that the number of dengue cases has gone up in Andhra Pradesh. — Representational image/Pixabay

Health official says no shortage of medicines in AP

The devotees were unhappy when they were not allowed inside the complex by the security staff. — DC file photo

Devotees stage protest in Tirupati

The committee fixed timelines for each task and decided to meet every week to meet the court’s four-week deadline. — Representational image/DC

Committee to dispose, disburse assets of Sun Pariwar fraud



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi seeks LS speaker's intervention in case of vandalism at his Delhi residence

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

PM Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI)

Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022

All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Modi to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->