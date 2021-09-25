14,200 posts in AP health dept to be filled soon

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave green signal for massive recruitment in the medical and health department to fill up 14,200 posts to provide better services to people. The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on medical, health, Covid-19 and vaccination in his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. Jagan directed officials to fill up vacant posts from primary health centres (PHCs) to teaching hospitals and instructed them to start the recruitment from October 1 and to complete it by November 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the recruitment of 14,200 posts in hospitals from PHCs and medical colleges to teaching hospitals should start from 1 October and complete by November 15. He instructed officials to ensure that there is no staff crunch in hospitals and said though the state government had been spending huge amounts to construct hospitals, lack of staff in hospitals had become a major concern and it needed to be addressed. He directed the officials to take measures to ensure best medical quality services in government hospitals. He said the government should run hospitals efficiently with adequate staff and instructed the officials to recruit more doctors to ensure presence of alternative doctors if any doctor was on leave.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct special vaccination drives in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts and recruit additional staff for the same. He instructed the officials to continue the night curfew and also to implement restrictions in districts with a high positivity rate. He said to expedite the vaccination process and also to review the progress of works of new teaching hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 13,749 active cases across the state and recovery rate was 98.60 percent and positivity rate was 2.12 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,921 secretariats and 2787 patients are being treated in hospitals, 562 people are in Covid care centres. They said 91.33 percent of Covid patients in network hospitals were being treated under Arogyasri and 72.64 percent of them were in private hospitals. They said the positivity rate was less than 3 percent in 10 districts and it was less than three to five percent in two districts and more than 5 percent in 1 district.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. They said the state government was setting up oxygen generation plants in 143 hospitals which had beds more than 50 and they would be completed by October 10. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 2,61,56,928 people were administered the vaccine of which 1,34,96,579 received a single dose while 1,26,60,349 were administered two doses.

Deputy chief minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Arogyasri trust advisor Govindahari, medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid taskforce committee chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, 104 call centre in-charge A. Babu, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, medical and health director (drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials were present.