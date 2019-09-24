Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Saradha scam: Rajeev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him, seeks pre-arrest bail

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
The division bench then fixed Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday.
Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: PTI)
 Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case and claimed that the CBI was "hounding" him.

Kumar, who is currently additional director general in the West Bengal CID, said his leave will end on Wednesday and his plea for pre-arrest bail be taken up for hearing urgently. Moving the anticipatory bail petition, his counsel Debasish Roy submitted before a division bench presided by Justice S Munshi, that "the CBI is hounding me (Kumar) like anything." At this, the other judge of the bench Justice S Dasgupta said, "Go and surrender."

 

The division bench then fixed Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday. Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter.

The court asked him to explain why it needed to be taken up for urgent hearing. CBI sleuths have gone to several places, including Kumar's official residence at Park Street here, in search of the elusive officer.

Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.

The agency has given multiple notices to him to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the Saradha scam case. He, however, did not appear before the CBI and has sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

During the hearing before the Alipore Sessions Court, the CBI had claimed that Kumar is not cooperating with it in the probe, and has been evading appearance before its investigation team on frivolous grounds.

Countering the assertion, the senior IPS officer's counsel said Kumar is not a fugitive and is on leave from September 1 to 25.

On September 19, the agency had moved the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Alipore, seeking an arrest warrant against Kumar. The court had, however, said the CBI does not need its warrant, as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted bar on his arrest in the chitfund case.

Prior to that, Kumar had approached the Barasat district court for pre-arrest bail, but it disposed of his application on the ground that it did not have jurisdiction in the matter, as the case was registered at Alipore court. The Calcutta High Court had on September 13 vacated its interim order granting him protection from arrest. It had also rejected his plea for quashing the CBI notice that sought his appearance for interrogation in the case.

Earlier on May 23, the apex court had vacated an interim protection to Kumar from arrest by the CBI. The agency had summoned Kumar on May 27 for questioning in connection with the ponzi scam, challenging which he had moved the high court, seeking quashing of the notice.

Kumar was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chitfund cases.

The chitfund scam was unearthed in 2013 during Kumar's tenure as the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner.

The headquarters of the Saradha Group at Midland Park complex was within the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The Supreme Court had on February 5 prevented the agency from any coercive action against Kumar and directed him to cooperate with CBI questioning at a "neutral place". He was then questioned by the agency for nearly 40 hours over five days at its office in Shillong in February.

 

 

...
Tags: rajeev kumar, calcutta high court, saradha chit fund case
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah pitches for welfare schemes for private security guards

In another two days we will complete the process of selection of candidates, local party workers will be fielded,

Kumaraswamy predicts 'political drama' after bypolls in Karnataka

The unease that existed between the former alliance partners ever since the fall of the alliance government in July has now come out in the open with the announcement of bypolls for the 15 Assembly constituencies. (Photo: AP)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy engage in war of words ahead of K'taka bypolls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dissolved the party's executive in Rajasthan, days after its all six legislators joined the Congress and the brawl among activists at its office. (Photo: File)

Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan BSP executive after 6 legislator joined Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
 

Varun Tej wants to marry and hook-up with these actresses; find out

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

Statista surveyed 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.
 

'This is not Mars': Indonesia skies turn blood red after forest fires

Eka Wulandari, from the Mekar Sari village in Jambi province, captured the blood-red skies in a series of photos taken at around midday on Saturday. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Indian caught stealing 2 mangoes at Dubai airport to quench thirst, to be deported

The Court of First Instance on Monday ordered the 27-year-old Indian worker's deportation after paying a 5,000 dirham fine, for stealing the mangoes worth about 6 dirham on August 11, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

First transgender library in India opens in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

For the first time in India, a transgender library has been opened as part of the transgender resource centre in Viswanathapuram, Madurai, to increase awareness about ambisexual people in the country. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Motor Vehicle Act: Petrol pump distributes free refreshments at PUC centres

'We provide free refreshments to customers throughout the day. It is 'seva', not business,' said the petrol pump owner, Arvind Patel. (Photo: ANI)

Woman gang-raped in Odisha's Kalahandi

'The victim in her complaint said that she was raped by 5-6 men,' said B Gangadhar, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Police begin probe after poster inviting people for nude party goes viral in Goa

'We are tracking the identity details of the person who owns the phone number,' police said. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Army planning to open Siachen Glacier for Indian citizens

The plan was recently mentioned by Army chief General Bipin Rawat during a seminar attended by several officers including senior Lieutenant Generals. (Photo: PTI)

Govt announces new medical college for Leh

The DPR for establishing the college will be submitted within two to three days to the ministry. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham