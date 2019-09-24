Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Police can't at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police can't attach immovable properties while investigating criminal cases, says SC

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 11:13 am IST
The Bombay High Court, in its majority verdict, had held that police has no power to seize property during the course of the investigation.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of CrPC does not include the power of police to seize and attach immovable properties. (Photo: File)
 A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of CrPC does not include the power of police to seize and attach immovable properties. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that police cannot attach immovable properties during investigation of a criminal case. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of CrPC does not include the power of police to seize and attach immovable properties.

Justice Khanna, who read the judgment for the bench, said it is a concurring judgment but Justice Gupta has given some additional reasons. The top court interpreted Section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which gives power to police for the seizure of any property during the criminal investigation of any case.

 

The Bombay High Court, in its majority verdict, had held that police has no power to seize property during the course of the investigation. The Maharashtra government had challenged the said verdict of the high court before the top court.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: supreme court, ranjan gogoi, bombay high court
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt gives Polavaram to MEIL, saves Rs 780 cr after re-tendering

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday here on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Donald Trump meeting tonight in New York at 9.45 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme power bank review: With great power, comes great design

The front face has a big off-centre ‘realme’ branding that somehow looks great, giving the brick a minimalistic yet funky look.
 

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. (Photo: ANI)
 

For Pak, Boris not UK PM: Twitter laughs at UN official's gaffe

'Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning,' Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bedroom Secrets: Naga Chaitanya's first wife always comes between us, says Samantha

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: S-Presso launch date, Kwid interior, Mahindra XUV500

After launching its latest model, the XL6, Maruti seems to be working on another model to be sold through its Nexa chain of showrooms.
 

Amy Jackson blessed with baby boy, reveals name in post; see

Amy Jackson with her new born son. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Let us wait for Modi-Trump meeting,' says MEA, India reasserts stand on J&K

The latest offer to mediate came a day after Trump shared a stage with PM Modi at

60-year-old man gets stuck inside MRI machine in Haryana, blames medical negligence

An elderly man had a narrow escape when a technician allegedly left him unattended inside an MRI machine in a Haryana hospital on Monday, forcing him to break its belt to come out. (Representational Image)

India's second largest railway over bridge to be inaugurated on September 30

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the project has been completed with 50:50 sharing between the Ministry of Railways and the West Bengal government, the officials said. (Representational Image)

3 men rape UP teen, film act; locals thrash accused, 2 on the run

One of the three men was cornered by the locals and almost beaten to death. (Photo: Social Media)

Jagan Reddy, KCR meet; discuss linking Godavari, Krishna rivers

Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for several hours at the former's official residence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a release from Rao's office said late on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham