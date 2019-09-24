Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Jagan Reddy, KCR mee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Reddy, KCR meet; discuss linking Godavari, Krishna rivers

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 8:45 am IST
A release from Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said the two Chief Ministers decided to adopt a give and take approach.
Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for several hours at the former's official residence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a release from Rao's office said late on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday decided to link Godavari and Krishna rivers with least possible land acquisition.

Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for several hours at the former's official residence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a release from Rao's office said late on Monday night.

 

They deliberated on issues like how and from where the Godavari water is to be transferred to Krishna and how it would be beneficial to both the states, it said.

The two Chief Ministers decided to adopt a give and take approach, it said.

Rao requested the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster to provide training to 4,000 policemen as the Telangana government is recruiting as many as 18,000 policemen at one go.

Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the request (to train 4,000 among the 18,000) , the release said.

Other issues concerning both the states have also been discussed in the meeting, it added.

The two Chief Ministers had earlier decided to share Godavari river water for the benefit of both the states.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, k chandrasekhar rao, godavari river
Location: India, Telangana


