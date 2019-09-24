Hyderabad metro victim’s kin get Rs 20 lakh, job for sister

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) along with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will pay Rs 20 lakh compensation to the kin of 24-year-old G. Mounika, who died when a patch of plaster at the Ameerpet metro station fell on her head on Sunday. Additionally, her sister will get a job.

HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy said the state government took a serious view of the accident. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MUAD) K.T. Rama Rao instructed HMRL to investigate the incident by independent engineering experts and take necessary remedial measures.

“Though it was a freak accident, Mr Rao emphasised that it needs to be taken seriously and all station structures and facilities should be checked to prevent recurrence,” Mr Reddy said. “Hyderabad Metro’s reputation for high quality and safety standards should be maintained. Safety shall be given high priority."

Reddy directed L&T to pay adequate compensation to Mounika's family and accordingly, L&T discussed it with them. The issue was amicably settled.

A sharp piece hit the woman’s head from nine meters and she died on the way to hospital. Mounika was a house wife and resident of KPHB.