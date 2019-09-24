Nation Current Affairs 24 Sep 2019 Dutee Chand wants to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dutee Chand wants to try her luck in politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 24, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Ace sprinter says she would like to serve people as administrator.
Dutee Chand
 Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand has expressed her interest to throw her hat in the political ring after finishing her career as an athlete.

The 23-year-old athlete who is currently the national champion in the women’s 100 metres event, said her family involved in grassroots politics and she wanted to join politics since her childhood.

 

 “I have always wanted to join politics since childhood. My family has also been involved in grassroots politics, with my mother being the Sarapanch of our village,” Dutee tweeted on Monday.

The ace sprinter said that if she gets a chance to help people as an administrator, she would readily do so. However, she will wait till the completion of her career as an athlete.

In July this year, Dutee became the first Indian to win a gold medal in 100m category during the World University Games. She is currently preparing for the World Championships scheduled to begin on September 27 in Doha.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old athlete openly announced that she was in a same-sex relationship.

Currently, Dutee is part of the Indian contingent that will be going to the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar from September 27.

“The climate I will find there will be very similar to what is there in Bhubaneswar. My event will be happening in the night and so I am preparing my body accordingly," Dutee was quoted by a news agency as saying on Sunday.

...
Tags: dutee chand, world university games
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

The painter V. Ashok kumar (37), of Nayaganaipiriyaal village came to the court to attend a civil dispute case, when he was intercepted by the police for the case against him for driving a two-wheeler in an inebriated condition. (Photo: Representational)

Suicide bid by painter in Ariyalur court foiled

Supreme Court

‘Your attitude is of defiance’: Supreme Court raps Kerala govt over Kochi flats

According to the police, a bike-borne youth in his late 20s was stopped at Pardeshipura in Indore city by traffic police to check documents of his vehicle.

Bhopal: Man torches bike for being ‘challaned’

Police said that Sandeep first climbed the sixth floor of the hotel in Hari Nagar, and then went up to the terrace, the hotel’s 10th floor, where he threatened to commit suicide to his wife by threatening to jump off the terrace. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Man ends suicide bid after drama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
 

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with insane offer; Here's how

The offers can also be used on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhopal: Man torches bike for being ‘challaned’

According to the police, a bike-borne youth in his late 20s was stopped at Pardeshipura in Indore city by traffic police to check documents of his vehicle.

Enforcement Directorate plans to quiz Trinamul RS MP KD Singh

K.D. Singh

Hyderabad: PIL against land given to Sri Sarada peetha

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court slams police on 3rd degree interrogation

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Snakes haunt students of nursing college

The college and hostel, where 160 of the 200 students stay, are near the Gandhinagar police station in Bansilapet, behind the Secunde-rabad railway track.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham