Congress steps in to quell KCM duel on poll day

K.M. Mani’s wife Kuttiyamma waits at a booth at St Thomas HSS, Pala, as daughter-in-law Nisha Jose K. Mani votes in the byelection in Pala constituency on Monday. The byelection was caused by the demise of the Kerala Congress patriarch. (Rajeev Prasad)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF leadership landed in an embarrassing situation on the polling day in Pala when Kerala Congress (M) groups resorted to a war of words.

Immediately after the polling began, Joseph faction leader Joy Abraham came on television saying it was the rightful heir to K. M. Mani’s legacy.

It led Jose K. Mani to approach the UDF leadership complaining that it would hamper the prospects of the UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikunnel. Immediately, they called up the Joseph faction leaders asking them to correct the statement.

“All the three leaders asked them to correct. Mons Joseph, MLA, was deputed for the job, but he defended Mr Abraham,” said a visibly upset KC (M) leader.

The UDF leadership is of the view that any form of discord in the KC (M) will reflect on Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram which are going to the polls on October 21.

“It is a do-or-die situation for both the UDF and LDF in these by-elections. The Joseph faction is not realising that the ruling front is waiting for such an opportunity,” added a UDF leader.

Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Johnny Nellore also criticised them for the public quarrel on a crucial day.