Apex court to interact with minor Muslim girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Sep 24, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 1:53 am IST
In pursuance to top court’s September 19, 2019, order, the home secretary of the UP government was present in the court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the presence of minor Muslim girl, currently lodged in Nari Niketan at Ayodhya, seeking to be reunited with her husband, contending that her marriage was legal as per Muslim law.

A bench of Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Sanje-ev Kumar and Justice Krishna Murari directed the presence of the girl, her husband and her father on next date of hearing on October 1, 2019 when court would interact with them.

 

Having ordered the presence of girl, her husband and father, the court expressed displeasure over the UP government not filing its response to a plea by minor girl’s husband challenging the Allahabad high court’s decision holding that since girl was a juvenile, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, the marriage was void.

The court had on September 19 directed the home secretary to appear before it in person after the state government had failed to file its response despite being asked to reply to the plea by the girl .

In the September 16 hearing of the matter, the court had decided to examine the question whether a Muslim girl who has reached puberty can marry a person of her choice under Muslim law.

...
