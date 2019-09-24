Andhra govt gives Polavaram to MEIL, saves Rs 780 cr after re-tendering

The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering. (Photo: File)

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram power project has been handed to infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the sole bidder, after the YSR Congress government had decided to go for re-tendering. MEIL has replaced Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, reported Indian Express.

The reverse bidding of the project was initiated on the directions of the chief engineer of the Polavaram project. However, MEIL was the only firm to have filed the bid, reported News18. The YSRCP government had set aside the apprehensions raised by the Centre for the reverse tendering.

The earlier budget of the project was Rs 4,987 crore, while the MEIL proposed to complete it a cost of Rs 4,358 crore. The new cost is 12.6 per cent less than what was proposed earlier.

An official said: “Thus, by going in for reverse tendering, the state government saved, in all, Rs 780 crore in the Polavaram irrigation and hydro-power projects.”

The tender documents were available on e-procurement portal from September 5 to September 19 and a pre-bid meeting was held on September 9.

However, the opposition Telugu Desam Party has slammed the government for the move and dubbed it as ‘big drama’.

