Woman in Rajaiah audio tape row goes missing

Published Sep 24, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Her parents, who live in Dharmasagar, said her whereabouts were not known to them.
MLA T. Rajaiah
Warangal: In addition to the developments at Station Ghanpur constituency in the wake of early elections, a woman, who was allegedly said to have had a raunchy conversation with former MLA T. Rajaiah in a leaked audio clip, has gone missing.

Her parents, who live in Dharmasagar, said her whereabouts were not known to them. A section of the people alleged it was the followers of Kadiam Srihari, who had hidden her in a secret location to ensure T Rajaiah was replaced in the upcoming elections.

 

However, others have said, the woman was hidden by Rajaiah’s followers to ensure those opposing Rajaiah did not get their hands on her.

Earlier, Rajaiah had filed a complaint with the police saying his voice had been imitated to create the audio clip and was being used to tarnish his image. He demanded that the police should find the people responsible for releasing the audio clip and punish them.

The opposition to Rajaiah has been increasing with each passing day. A large number of Kadiam Srihari’s followers arrived at Warangal recently and demanded either Srihari or his daughter Kavya be fielded from Station Ghanpur.

Meanwhile, the woman who was allegedly speaking to T. Rajaiah in that phone call had been living alone after parting from her husband. She was lured by local TRS leaders, who promised to see that she benefitted from the state government’s schemes using fake identities. She got close to the lower rung cadre and came in touch with Rajaiah.

