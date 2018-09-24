Warangal: Chandu Lal may be denied entryc

Warangal: Demanding that the Assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes be allotted only to Adivasi candidates, the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Thudum Debba) has issued a warning to the TRS that they would not allow Chandu Lal into their hamlets, if he visits them as part of his poll campaign.

They said the party had failed to give importance to the STs in the list announced recently and that they would continue their fight.

Recently, the Adivasi Students Union held a two-wheeler rally from the Samakka Saralamma shrine in Medaram to the Rajupeta Nagulamma temple. Medaram shire priest Siddaboina Jaggaiah flagged off the rally. ASU state president, Mypathi Arun Kumar said the people from SC, ST and BC communities were actively participating in this rebellion against the anti-Lambada movement.

“By renominating Azmeera Chandu Lal as the candidate for Mulugu constituency, K. Chandrashekar Rao has made his anti-Adivasi policies clear. If Chandu Lal comes to our hamlets, we will make him run. The TRS is sure to taste defeat this time for neglecting the Adivasis,” he said.

LPHS state general secretary, Esam Sudhakar, questioned how a Lambada person was preferred over a Koya.

when 95,000 votes in the constituency belonged to the Adivasi Koyas and the Lambadas were only 16,000 of the total votes of 1,91,077 votes in the Mulugu constituency.

Meanwhile, the opposition against Chandu Lal from within the TRS party is believed to be increasing every day. ZP floor leader Sakinala Shoban is leading the rebellion against the caretaker tourism minister, alleging that he has lost public support and would lose the elections if the party decides to go ahead with him from the constituency.