Uttam Kumar Reddy urges women to vote for Congress in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 12:46 am IST
The TPCC chief said, caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao could “stoop to any level” to win the elections.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked party workers to work hard for the next 60 days to bring the party to power in the state.

Going live on his Facebook page on Sunday morning and later holding a teleconference with party workers, Mr Reddy asked the Congress cadre to work against the TRS' tactics.

 

The TPCC chief said, caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao could “stoop to any level” to win the elections. “The TRS could misuse the official machinery, police, money power to conduct largescale irregularities to influence the outcome of the next polls,” he said.

He asked Congress workers and leaders to be prepared to face any kind of situation. “If you are able to reach the masses in the next 60 days and convince them how they were cheated by the Chandrasekhara Rao government, the Congress will certainly win the next elections.”

He said “Each and every second of the next 60 days will be valuable and you must spend them in reaching the people through all means, especially social media.”

Mr Reddy alleged that the cases of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in several instances after Prime Minister Narender Modi and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao came to power and asked the party election agents to ensure the EVMs were not tampered with.

“The election notification is likely to be announced in mid-October and polling could be held by November-end. The entire Congress cadre should be geared up to face the elections,” he added

“It is a do-or-die election for us. The Congress party has granted statehood to Telangana and it is our duty to protect the interests of the people of this state even if it costs our lives. The next 60 days are going to decide the future of Telangana and its people. Therefore, prove your loyalty and love for Telangana,” he said.

