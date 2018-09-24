search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court refers female genital mutilation plea to 5-judge constitution bench

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
SC was hearing a PIL filed by Delhi-based lawyer challenging female genital mutilation of minor girls of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.
A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members had earlier told Supreme Court that validity of female circumcision be examined, if at all, by larger constitution bench. (Photo: File)
 A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members had earlier told Supreme Court that validity of female circumcision be examined, if at all, by larger constitution bench. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge constitution bench the plea challenging practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was hearing a PIL filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) of minor girls of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.

 

Female genital mutilation is performed "illegally upon girls (between five years and before she attains puberty)" and is against the "UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights of which is India is a signatory", the plea said, adding the practice caused "permanent disfiguration to the body of a girl child".

A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members had earlier told the Supreme Court that the female circumcision is practised by a few sects of Islam, including the Dawoodi Bohra community, and the validity of this be examined, if at all, by a larger constitution bench.

Tags: supreme court, female genital mutilation, dawoodi bohra muslims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Mumbaikars become finalists in PETA India's 'Cutest Vegetarian Next Door' contest

(From Left to Right: Aditi Nanavaty, Karan Parmar and Ekta Sachdeva) PETA India will ultimately crown two winners – one man and one woman.
 

Twitterati goes wild as 'Dhoni Review System' dismisses Imam ul Haq in Indo-Pak clash

‘Dhoni Review System’ came into effect after an lbw appeal by Yuzvendra Chahal to dismiss Pakistan’s Imam ul Haq was denied. India were searching for their first wicket, but captain Rohit Sharma turned to Dhoni who nodded in favour of the decision. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Asia Cup 2018: Good to defeat Pakistan back to back, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal attributed India’s consistent show with the ball across formats to a skillful pool of bowlers and confidence shown by the team management. (Photo: AP)
 

Obesity to cause more cancer in women than smoking, warn health experts

Government must build on the lessons of smoking prevention to reduce the number of weight-related cancers. (Photo: AP)
 

New blood test could help your boss know if you're too tired to work

New blood test helps employers to know if you're too tired to work. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Most sought after job today: Cyber security professionals

In an age of ever-increasing cyber frauds and attacks, one of the most sought after jobs is that of cyber security professionals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassin meets TN Governor, confident of son’s release

Arputhammal further said the Governor was 'cordial' towards her and went through her petition, and that he even suggested some correction which was done. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Paykong

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu as he unveiled the plaque, formally inaugurating the aero facility. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Naval officer Abhilash Tomy, stranded in Indian Ocean, rescued after 3 days

Abhilash Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously-built sailing vessel 'S V Thuraya'. (Photo: File | Facebook)

Both Congress, Pakistan want PM Modi removed from Indian politics: BJP

The Congress and Pakistan have this commonality that they have 'frustration' with Modi, and their 'only aim is to remove Modi anyway from Indian polity', Patra claimed. (Photo: File)

5 Kerala districts put on yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected over next 2 days

Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham