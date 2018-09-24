search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi turns photographer, clicks serene and splendid pictures of Sikkim

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 24, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used adjectives 'enchanting and incredible' to describe Sikkim.
On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Sikkim: On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared some beautiful pictures of the Himalayan state on his Twitter.

PM Modi called Sikkim "serene and splendid" and used the hashtag Incredible India, the tagline by the government for India's tourism.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used adjectives “enchanting and incredible” to describe the state.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)(Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

 

PM Modi reached Sikkim in an MI-8 chopper from Bagdogra and was received by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and others at Libing Army Helipad. The newly-inaugurated Pakyong airport is located around 60 km from the Indo-China border.

Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone of the Greenfield airport was laid, around 33 km from Gangtok, in 2009. With Sikkim perceived as one of the major tourist destinations, the airport is expected to provide a much-needed impetus to the tourism industry in the state.

The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from October 4.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Paykong

Located 33 kilometres off the state capital Gangtok, it will circumvent the need for a five-hour journey through mountainous roads and is expected to ease off the air traffic congestion at West Bengal's Bagdogra. It will also provide the Indian Air force (IAF) with a convenient landing and takeoff facility.

Pakyong airport is the 100th airport of the country. Located on the top of a hill about 2 km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, the airport is spread over 201 acres. Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 605 crores, the Airport is another feature added to the profile of Sikkim, which has, in the last three to four years, achieved the distinction of becoming the first "Organic State" and also the first "Open Defecation Free" (ODF) state of India.

Tags: pm modi, sikkim pictures, pm modi clicks sikkim pictures, pakyong airport
Location: India, Sikkim




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sport contact lenses? Beware of rare infection that could leave you blind

Researchers have noticed a three-fold rise in the number of cases of acanthamoeba keratitis since 2011.
 

Over 4000 retweets, 66000 likes! This Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pic has gone viral

India captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of his days off from cricket as he was recently seen spending quality time with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.(Photo: Twitter / Virat Kohli)
 

Here's how stitches inside the stomach can help people lose 30 kilos in 6 months

Studies showed that most patients undergoing the procedure lose 60 percent of their excess weight (Photo: AFP)
 

Lost Saint Paul tapestry of Henry VIII's found in Spain

Lost Saint Paul tapestry of Henry VIII's found in Spain.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

First royal gay wedding: Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten marries James Coyle

With Lord Mountbatten’s wedding, it becomes the first ever same-sex marriage in the extended Royal Family. (Photo: DC File)
 

3 Mumbaikars become finalists in PETA India's 'Cutest Vegetarian Next Door' contest

(From Left to Right: Aditi Nanavaty, Karan Parmar and Ekta Sachdeva) PETA India will ultimately crown two winners – one man and one woman.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Reward for 20 yrs of loyalty': BJP MLA 'unhappy' on being dropped from Goa cabinet

Francis D'Souza claimed the party was trying to remove him from the cabinet for the past one year. (Photo: File | ANI)

UP woman beheaded after dress gets stuck in fodder-cutting machine

The body has been sent for post mortem, police said. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court refers female genital mutilation plea to 5-judge constitution bench

A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members had earlier told Supreme Court that validity of female circumcision be examined, if at all, by larger constitution bench. (Photo: File)

Mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassin meets TN Governor, confident of son’s release

Arputhammal further said the Governor was 'cordial' towards her and went through her petition, and that he even suggested some correction which was done. (Photo: File | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Paykong

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu as he unveiled the plaque, formally inaugurating the aero facility. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham