search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol prices continue to surge, breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 10:06 am IST
A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 90.08 in Mumbai, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated.
In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.72, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 84.54 a litre. (Photo: File)
 In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.72, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 84.54 a litre. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The price of petrol crossed the crucial Rs 90 mark in Mumbai on Monday after a 11 paise hike, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated. A litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 90.08 in the financial capital of the country, IOC website said.

Petrol prices rose in other metros too.

 

In Delhi a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.72, while the fuel was purchased at Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 84.54 a litre.

Diesel prices also rose on Monday. Diesel is now being sold at Rs 78.58 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 74.02 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.87 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.26 per litre in Chennai.

A combination of a dip in the value of rupee against the dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August.

Fuel prices have risen by more than Rs 5 per litre -- the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June, 2017.

Tags: petrol, diesel, petrol price, diesel price
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

Viewers can also expect to see Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma joins elite list as India thrash Pakistan in Super Four

The 31-year-old became the ninth Indian to go past 7000 ODI runs and the third fastest from his country to do so. (Photo: AP)
 

Tiger population doubles in Nepal in under a decade

The survey was conducted with the help of camera traps in the transboundary Terai Arc Landscape and concluded that there are now an estimated 235 wild tigers in the country, in comparison to an estimated 121 back in 2009. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Meghan Markle reveals wedding veil secret; it has something to do with Prince Harry

Made in 1932, it comprises 11 sections, with a detachable center of ten diamonds that can be worn as a brooch. (Photo: AP)
 

Marvel may kill Matt Murdock in 'The Death of Daredevil'

He said that he wants to leave Daredevil in the worst spot possible, and let the next writer somehow deal with this impossible problem. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

WhatsApp to unveil new features for better experience

The new WhatsApp feature will only work on smartphones running on the latest Android 9 Pie. (Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp mobile app)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

France fears Hollande's claims on Rafale deal can damage ties with India

The choice of Reliance for a highly strategic contract to upgrade India's ageing fleet of fighter jets had surprised all as the group had no previous experience in the aeronautics industry. (Photo: File)

In video, tourist bus engulfed by flooded river near Himachal's Manali

The bus was empty when it was washed away into the flooded Beas River. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao was on Maoist hit list

Sources said Maoists had conducted a recce and observed the movements of Sarveswara Rao and Soma for the past few days. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Warangal: Chandu Lal may be denied entryc

TRS logo

Manohar Parrikar to continue as Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham