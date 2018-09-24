search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition parties suffering from 'Modi phobia', says Amit Shah

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
All partners of the BJP in the NDA are united and serious about transforming India as the number one country in the world, Shah said.
'We (BJP) say put an end to insecurity among people, but they (opposition) want removal of Modi. The opposition has no specific agenda, no neta (leader) and no neeti (policy). Their only programme is removal of Modi as they are suffering from Modi phobia,' the BJP President said. (Photo: File)
 'We (BJP) say put an end to insecurity among people, but they (opposition) want removal of Modi. The opposition has no specific agenda, no neta (leader) and no neeti (policy). Their only programme is removal of Modi as they are suffering from Modi phobia,' the BJP President said. (Photo: File)

Puri: BJP President Amit Shah criticised the opposition parties, including the Congress, on Monday saying they suffered from "Modi phobia" and did not have any agenda for the country's development.

All partners of the BJP in the NDA on the other hand are united and serious about transforming India as the number one country in the world, Shah said.

 

Hitting out at the Naveen Patnaik's BJD government in Odisha, he said it is responsible for backwardness and poverty in the mineral-rich state. Its ouster from power is certain in the 2019 election, he told a women's meeting here.

"I want to tell the people that the Congress and all opposition parties are working together for breaking India while (prime minister Narendra) Modi-ji is busy in making India," he said. The prime minister is seeking to eradicate poverty, but the opposition wants "Modi hatao (defeat)", the BJP president said. Modi wants to eliminate unemployment, while opposition calls for his removal.

"We (BJP) say put an end to insecurity among people, but they (opposition) want removal of Modi. The opposition has no specific agenda, no neta (leader) and no neeti (policy). Their only programme is removal of Modi as they are suffering from Modi phobia," the BJP President said.

Hitting out at the BJD government in Odisha, which has been in power in the state since 2000, he said, "The Naveen Patnaik government has lost all rights to continue in power in Odisha even for a second as the state remains backward despite abundant mineral resources."

Slamming the Naveen Patnaik government for rejecting the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, Shah said if the BJP comes to power in the state it would immediately join the programme for the benefit of lakhs of poor people.

Tags: amit shah, pm modi, congress, naveen patnaik
Location: India, Odisha, Puri




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Investors get poorer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore as market turmoil continues

Market turmoil has wiped out Rs 8.47 lakh crore from investor wealth in five days, with the BSE benchmark index tumbling nearly 5 per cent since early last week. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sport contact lenses? Beware of rare infection that could leave you blind

Researchers have noticed a three-fold rise in the number of cases of acanthamoeba keratitis since 2011.
 

Over 4000 retweets, 66000 likes! This Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pic has gone viral

India captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of his days off from cricket as he was recently seen spending quality time with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.(Photo: Twitter / Virat Kohli)
 

Here's how stitches inside the stomach can help people lose 30 kilos in 6 months

Studies showed that most patients undergoing the procedure lose 60 percent of their excess weight (Photo: AFP)
 

Lost Saint Paul tapestry of Henry VIII's found in Spain

Lost Saint Paul tapestry of Henry VIII's found in Spain.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

First royal gay wedding: Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten marries James Coyle

With Lord Mountbatten’s wedding, it becomes the first ever same-sex marriage in the extended Royal Family. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt helped businessman ‘friend’, file corruption case in Rafale deal: Cong to CVC

The delegation comprised senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha, Parmod Tiwari and Pranav Jha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

All states, UTs must comply with order on cow vigilantism, mob lynching: SC

The Supreme Court said that people should realise that such incidents would invite the 'wrath of law'. (Photo: File)

‘No room for doubt over Rafale deal after Hollande’s clarifications’: Rajnath Singh

'Terrorism in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored,' Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: File | ANI)

J&K: One soldier, 3 terrorists killed after security forces foil infiltration bid

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. (Representational image)

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till Oct 6

Mulakkal was produced before the court after completing his two-day police custody. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham