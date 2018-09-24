J&K: One soldier, 3 terrorists killed after security forces foil infiltration bid

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. (Representational image)

Kupwara: A security personnel lost his life during a gun battle with terrorists in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Five terroists have been killed since Sunday, after security forces foiled an infiltration bid. Search operations are underway.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation on Sunday.

"Three more terrorists have been killed on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

"One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation," the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. A terrorist identified as, Adnan, one of the commanders of the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed during the encounter. The security personnel had also recovered incriminating material from him. A civilian identified as Manzoor Dar from Tral had also sustained injuries in the cross firing.