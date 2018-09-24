search on deccanchronicle.com
India’s message of peace before Vladimir Putin’s trip

Putin is scheduled to visit India early next month for the annual India-Russia summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
New Delhi: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit here next month, India has conveyed to Russia that its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region is not directed against any country and it was keen on having a broad framework to ensure peace and stability in the strategically key area, official sources said.

The US has been pushing for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific which is seen by many countries as an effort to contain China’s growing clout in the region.

 

The issue of India’s involvement in the Indo-Pacific figured prominently during talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The sources said while acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “inclusive vision” for the Indo-Pacific as outlined during the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore in June, the Russian side felt that there may be countries which could be trying to “manipulate” the Indo-Pacific concept to serve their own interests.

However, Ms Swaraj categorically conveyed to Mr Lavrov that India has always acted responsibly and that it was trying to carry everybody along for ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The external affairs minister made it very clear that India’s engagement is not directed at any one country,” a source said.

Putin is scheduled to visit India early next month for the annual India-Russia summit during which both sides are likely to deliberate on security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In November last year, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending “Quad” Coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

