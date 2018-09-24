search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Explain my mistake': Kerala nun expelled from duties for protest against bishop

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Church didn’t raise voice when Franco raped nun 13 times but was quick to take action against me while all were silent on rape, she said.
Sister Lucy, who joined a number of others outside the Kochi High Court to stage a protest against the rape-accused Bishop, was reportedly barred from her duties and relieved from church activities on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 Sister Lucy, who joined a number of others outside the Kochi High Court to stage a protest against the rape-accused Bishop, was reportedly barred from her duties and relieved from church activities on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Wayanad: Sister Lucy Kalappura, a nun who joined a number of others in protesting against former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, demanded an explanation on why she was ousted from church activities.

"Before expelling me from my duties, explain what my mistake is. I've been very active till date in fulfilling my responsibilities. So, it must be made clear why I am expelled," she told reporters here.

 

Taking a jibe at the church authorities, the nun asked why no such immediate action was taken to support the nun who was allegedly raped by the former Jalandhar Bishop.

"What pained me is that the church couldn't raise its voice when Franco raped a nun 13 times. I felt I should go and support her. How is it that speedy action is taken against me while everybody was silent on rape? Maybe it is team of the church Vicars who took the decision," she added.

Sister Lucy, who joined a number of others outside the Kochi High Court to stage a protest against the rape-accused Bishop, was reportedly barred from her duties and relieved from church activities on Sunday. However, no official notice was sent to her regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the probe team investigating the alleged Kerala nun rape case will file an application in the court seeking permission to take accused former Bishop of Jalandhar for a polygraph test.

The police have asked for the polygraph test, as according to them, the alleged rape accused Mulakkal is not cooperating during the interrogation. As per the police, the accused Bishop used to repeat words like "don't remember" and "don't know" and later refused to respond during the interrogation. 

Tags: sister lucy kalapura, kerala nun rape case, nuns stage protest, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Obesity may overtake smoking as leading cause of cancer among women in 25 years

Women are more prone to cancer caused by obesity including breast and womb cancer (Photo: AFP)
 

10 years of Android, 10 years of revolutionising the world

Love it or hate it, Android has affected the growth of the smartphone as a concept.
 

Finally! Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan look unveiled and it’s like never seen before

Aamir Khan as Firangi’ in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Investors get poorer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore as market turmoil continues

Market turmoil has wiped out Rs 8.47 lakh crore from investor wealth in five days, with the BSE benchmark index tumbling nearly 5 per cent since early last week. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sport contact lenses? Beware of rare infection that could leave you blind

Researchers have noticed a three-fold rise in the number of cases of acanthamoeba keratitis since 2011.
 

Over 4000 retweets, 66000 likes! This Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma pic has gone viral

India captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of his days off from cricket as he was recently seen spending quality time with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.(Photo: Twitter / Virat Kohli)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition parties suffering from 'Modi phobia', says Amit Shah

'We (BJP) say put an end to insecurity among people, but they (opposition) want removal of Modi. The opposition has no specific agenda, no neta (leader) and no neeti (policy). Their only programme is removal of Modi as they are suffering from Modi phobia,' the BJP President said. (Photo: File)

Govt helped businessman ‘friend’, file corruption case in Rafale deal: Cong to CVC

The delegation comprised senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha, Parmod Tiwari and Pranav Jha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

All states, UTs must comply with order on cow vigilantism, mob lynching: SC

The Supreme Court said that people should realise that such incidents would invite the 'wrath of law'. (Photo: File)

‘No room for doubt over Rafale deal after Hollande’s clarifications’: Rajnath Singh

'Terrorism in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored,' Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: File | ANI)

J&K: One soldier, 3 terrorists killed after security forces foil infiltration bid

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham