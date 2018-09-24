search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ED 'resisted' my efforts to repay banks, Mallya claims in PMLA court

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2018, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 7:50 pm IST
Mallya's reply stated that ED's application in its endeavour to confiscate assets, is one which is contrary to public and national interest.
Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has been charged by the ED of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: File)
 Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has been charged by the ED of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya told a special court here Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "resisted" his efforts to settle his loans with public sector banks.

Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has been charged by the ED of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

 

Mallya, through his counsel, was replying in the PMLA court of Judge M S Azmi to an ED application seeking that he be declared a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. In his reply, Mallya stated that "despite continuing efforts over the last two to three years, when efforts have been made to repay the public sector banks, instead of taking steps to facilitate the process of repayment to banks, the ED has, at every step, resisted this effort".

Mallya's reply also stated that the ED's application, in its endeavour to confiscate assets, is one which is contrary to public and national interest.

Objecting to the ED plea to declare him a fugitive, Mallya mentioned that he has been cooperating with the authorities in the UK in extradition proceedings and has submitted himself to the jurisdiction and process of the UK courts- a process invoked at the behest of the government of India.

Mallya's reply contended that, in these circumstances, it was false to contend that he "refuses to return to India", adding that "adherence to the law of the land cannot and doesn't render one as fugitive economic offender".

The arguments in the extradition proceedings in UK have concluded and the matters are to be listed on December 10 for judgement, the reply read.

Mallya's reply sought that present proceedings ought to be stayed or adjourned sine die till the judgement is delivered in the extradition proceedings (in the UK). Meanwhile, the ED Monday filed its say in the intervention application moved by some parties seeking to implead them in the matter.

The PMLA court on Monday set September 28 as the next date for hearing on the intervention application. The main application (to declare Mallya fugitive) will be heard after its order on the intervention plea, the judge said.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against the businessman in two cases filed by the ED.

Mallya, his now defunct venture Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others availed loans from various banks and the outstanding amount, including interest, now stands at Rs 9,990.07 crore. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed cases for alleged loan default against him.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act has provisions for special courts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) to declare a person as a fugitive economic offender and order immediate confiscation of assets.

The law lays down that a fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution. Cases of fraud, cheque dishonour or loan default of over Rs 100 crore come under the ambit of this law.

Tags: vijay mallya, enforcement directorate, pmla court, fugitive economic offenders act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking scans show knife lodged in man's face days after he was stabbed

No blood vessels were damaged as the blade was surgically removed (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

ISL 2018-19: Emiliano Alfaro lauds Marcelinho, Indian youngsters' impact at Pune City

While acknowledging the guile and trickery of Marcelinho, Alfaro called for a team effort ahead of the fifth edition. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Fakhar Zaman fall becomes Twitter meme as Pakistan batsman gets trolled

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stole the show with their match-winning centuries, it was an attempted slog-sweep by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman that caught the attention of Twitterati. (Photo: AFP)
 

Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues star as Indian women seal T20I series against SL

Anuja Patil (3/36 and 54 not out off 42 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52 not out off 37 balls) took Indian women to a series-sealing win over hosts Sri Lanka. (Photo: BCCI Women Twitter / AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 under scanner as Afghanistan player approached by an Indian bookie

It is learnt that one of the Afghanistan players was approached by an Indian bookie ahead of the Pakistan versus Afghanistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. (Photo: AP)
 

Obesity may overtake smoking as leading cause of cancer among women in 25 years

Women are more prone to cancer caused by obesity including breast and womb cancer (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sister of Kerala nun who accused bishop of rape claims death threats

The woman alleged that she and her family have been threatened for protesting against the rape-accused bishop. (Representational Image | Arun Chandrabose)

Everybody has taken law in their hands, says SC on Delhi sealing drive

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the sealing matter, told the bench that the motel had applied for regularisation on September 11. (Photo: File)

‘This is perception battle, will fight’: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale row

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would run a nationwide campaign to fight the battle. (Photo: File | ANI)

Don't teach lessons on nationalism, answer questions raised: Cong asks PM Modi

Surjewala told reporters that Modi should answer questions raised on corruption in Rafale deal and other issues and not teach lessons to its leaders on nationalism. (Photo: File)

18 drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra

Devotees carried idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion in rivers and lakes across Maharashtra on Sunday morning, marking the culmination of the 11-day festival. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham