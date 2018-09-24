search on deccanchronicle.com
Church withdraws disciplinary actions against nun who protested for bishop's arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 24, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Sister Lucy, who joined a protest against rape-accused Bishop Mulakkal, had been barred from her duties and relieved from church activities.
Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters. (Photo: ANI)
Wayanad: Church authorities have withdrawn all disciplinary actions against Sister Lucy Kalapura, a nun who had on Sunday alleged that she was expelled from her religious duties in the parish for supporting protest in the case in Ernakulam.

Sister Lucy Kalapura who belongs to the Syro Malabar Catholic Church had on Sunday alleged that she was asked to keep away from church duties owing to her involvement in a protest by nuns in Kochi to demand that rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal be arrested. 

 

Also read: Kerala nun told to stay away from church duties for protests against bishop

Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters.

The nun said that she was asked verbally by the Mother Superior to keep away from holding catechism classes, conducting prayers and other church-related duties. No explanation was given to her for the decision and the restraint message from the vicar was conveyed to her through the Mother Superior, she added.

According to media reports, the Mananthavady diocese had recommended disciplinary action against Sister Lucy three months ago for allegedly posting some statements against the church on social media, for purchasing a car through a loan and not wearing the nun's attire at a public function. 

However, Sister Lucy denied the charges, saying the restraint order against her was only for participating in the protests at Kochi. 

Also read: 'Explain my mistake': Kerala nun expelled from duties for protest against bishop

Taking a jibe at the church authorities, the nun asked why no such immediate action was taken to support the nun who was allegedly raped by the former Jalandhar bishop.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused by a nun of repeatedly raping her  between 2014 and 2016. On Monday, he remanded to a 12-day judicial custody by a magistrate court in Kottayam district. 

Mulakkal was produced before the court after completing his two-day police custody. The court remanded him to judicial custody till October 6.

 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags: sister lucy kalapura, kerala nun rape case, nuns stage protest, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad




