Church bars Wayanad nun from religious activities

Kalpetta/Kochi: A nun who participated in the agitation to get former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal arrested, has been barred by the parish priest of St Mary’s Church, Karakkamala from teaching catechism, distributing Holy Communion during the Holy Mass and interacting with parish members.

Sr Lucy Kalappurakkal, a nun affiliated to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), Karakkamala convent under the Mananthavady diocese, Wayanad had participated in the agitation demanding arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal at Ernakulam.

On her return she was informed on Sunday by her mother superior not to perform the services related to the church. According to the nun she was directed by the mother superior of the FCC convent to keep off church activities as per direction from the parish priest Fr Stephen Kottakkal.

She used to teach catechism for Class X students of Karakkamala parish on Sundays. Sister Lucy told this newspaper that she is unaware of the reason for such an action. I will be happy if they inform me why the action was initiated”, she said.

However, Sr Lucy is yet to receive any written direction regarding this. “Apart from a few people, I have been receiving all out support from my parish members. That is why those who issued the directions now backed out,” she pointer out.

In her speech at the venue of agitation at Kochi, Sister Lucy had said that it is time for the church to correct itself if any lapses had taken place. She had also appeared on news channels during discussions regarding the controversy.

Police may seek lie test for Bishop

As part of collecting evidence, the police team probing the nun-rape case on Sunday took former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of raping a nun, to St. Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad where the alleged crime took place four years ago.

The accused was brought under tight security to the place. He was taken to room no. 20, where, as per the complaint by the survivor nun, the crime exactly took place.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the investigation team is likely to move court seeking permission to take Franco Mulakkal for polygraph test. However, police denied any such move. “At present, we have enough evidences against him. We are not thinking of a polygraph test now. If there comes any need of such a test at any part of the investigation, we will consider that,” said Harisankar, superintendent of police, Kottayam.