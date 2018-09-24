5 Kerala districts put on yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected over next 2 days

Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kochi: Nearly a month since devastating rains and floods wreaked havoc in Kerala, killing 488 people, the Met department has once again predicted heavy rainfall in five districts between September 25 and 26 and has issued a yellow alert.

The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Met department has issued a yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad districts for both September 25 and 26 and has predicted heavy rainfall between 64.4mm to 124.4mm.

“Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for September 25. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26,” Kerala CMO said.

Red alert warns of heavy rainfall, while yellow denotes heavy rainfall at isolated places. A green alert is for light to moderate rainfalls.

Additionally, the Kerala CMO has also instructed the State Disaster Management Authority and district authorities to be on alert and take necessary precautions.

The hilly district of Idukki which has the largest arch dam in Asia and whose shutters were opened on August 9 after 26 years bore the brunt of the flood fury with the maximum number of deaths.