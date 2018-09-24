search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5, including 3 minors, killed as landslide buries mud house in J&K’s Doda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 24, 2018, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 8:46 pm IST
Bashir Ahmed, 25, Nageena Begum, 23, Zulfi Banoo, 9, Muhammad Sharief, 8, and 18-months-old girl were killed in the incident.
Flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have wreaked havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state. (Representational Image | File)
 Flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have wreaked havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state. (Representational Image | File)

Srinagar: Five people, including four members of a nomad family, were buried alive in sleep as their mud house came under a huge landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly district of Doda overnight, officials said on Monday.

They added that flash floods caused by days of torrential rains have wreaked havoc with population and properties in several parts of the state.

 

Doda’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Simrandeep Singh told Deccan Chronicle that Bashir Ahmed, 25, Nageena Begum, 23, Zulfi Banoo, 9, Muhammad Sharief, 8, and one-and-a-half-year-old girl were killed when the mud house of one Noor Muhammad Gujjar was buried under debris in the impact of a landslide.

“The incessant rains triggered the landslide which buried a Kotha (mud shack) and five persons including four members of a family were killed on the spot. They were all nomads who would have shifted out of the area and returned to their permanent home down the hills soon,” he said.

The police said that the incident occurred up the Gali Bhatoli village of Gandoh area of Doda. The villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and were later joined by a police team, it said. The police added that dozens of sheep and bovines also perished in the incident.

The officials also said that 29 people, including ten children and six women trapped in flood-hit areas in Kathua district, were, however, rescued during overnight operations. An official spokesman said in Jammu that these operations were launched in Kathua’s Nagri, Chabbe Chak, Jakhole and Billawar by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

The schools and colleges in worst-affected Doda district were closed as a precautionary measure. The authorities said that control rooms have been set up at various places in this hilly belt and some other districts of the Jammu region in view of heavy rains in the last two days which resulted into a collapse of small bridges, washing away of roads and damage to both public and private properties.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted along the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh highways whereas several mountains passes have been closed following heavy to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state.

Tags: landslide, doda landslide, j&k floods
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking scans show knife lodged in man's face days after he was stabbed

No blood vessels were damaged as the blade was surgically removed (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

ISL 2018-19: Emiliano Alfaro lauds Marcelinho, Indian youngsters' impact at Pune City

While acknowledging the guile and trickery of Marcelinho, Alfaro called for a team effort ahead of the fifth edition. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Fakhar Zaman fall becomes Twitter meme as Pakistan batsman gets trolled

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stole the show with their match-winning centuries, it was an attempted slog-sweep by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman that caught the attention of Twitterati. (Photo: AFP)
 

Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues star as Indian women seal T20I series against SL

Anuja Patil (3/36 and 54 not out off 42 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52 not out off 37 balls) took Indian women to a series-sealing win over hosts Sri Lanka. (Photo: BCCI Women Twitter / AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 under scanner as Afghanistan player approached by an Indian bookie

It is learnt that one of the Afghanistan players was approached by an Indian bookie ahead of the Pakistan versus Afghanistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. (Photo: AP)
 

Obesity may overtake smoking as leading cause of cancer among women in 25 years

Women are more prone to cancer caused by obesity including breast and womb cancer (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul involved in conspiracy to sabotage Rafale deal, Hollande part of nexus: BJP

Gajendra Shekhawat dragged the Gandhi family into the intensifying political row over the fighter aircraft deal, alleging that the UPA government had called off the multi-billion USD deal after a private company linked to Vadra was not chosen as a broker. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra country’s best state for quality of life, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh follow

'The Ease of Living Index seeks to assist cities in undertaking a 360-degree assessment of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.' (Representational Image)

Church withdraws disciplinary actions against nun who protested for bishop's arrest

Five nuns had protested for 13 days near the Kerala High Court in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal who has been accused of repeatedly raping a nun. Sister Lucy had expressed her solidarity for the protest which garnered support from various quarters. (Photo: ANI)

Rafale deal: Cong to hold protest in Mumbai for PM Modi, Sitharaman's resignation

The march would begin from Mahalaxmi Racecourse and culminate at the August Kranti Maidan, the party said in a statement Monday. (Photo: File)

ED 'resisted' my efforts to repay banks, Mallya claims in PMLA court

Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has been charged by the ED of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham