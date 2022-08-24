  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2022 Munugode bypoll bles ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Munugode bypoll blessing in disguise for Dindi project's oustees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 24, 2022, 9:24 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 9:55 am IST
The unexpected Munugode Assembly bypoll has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Dindi lift irrigation project's oustees. (DC)
 The unexpected Munugode Assembly bypoll has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Dindi lift irrigation project's oustees. (DC)

Hyderabad: The unexpected Munugode Assembly bypoll has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Dindi lift irrigation project's oustees. They are receiving relief and rehabilitation (R&R) packages on par with the Mallannasagar oustees as a result of the bypoll.

The Dindi project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,190 crore. For this project, residents of Charlagudem, Narsireddy Gudem, Lenkapally, Laxmipuram, Venkepally, and Venkepally Thanda villages in Marriguda mandal in Munugode constituency lost their land and homes.

The government faced stiff opposition while acquiring land as the oustees were only paid Rs 5.35 lakh per acre and no compensation was offered for houses.

People demanded Rs 11 lakh per acre in compensation for house loss. They have been holding several agitations for the last five years, and the compensation issue remained unresolved.

However, the unexpected political developments in Munugode have provided an opportunity for the oustees to exert pressure on the government. They have relaunched agitations demanding compensation comparable to Mallannasagar oustees.

With huge stakes for the TRS in Munugode, the government acted swiftly to meet their demand and began disbursement of compensation to outstees, which had been pending for the last five years.

TRS leaders and revenue officials were personally visiting project oustees’ homes and handing over compensation cheques worth Rs 55.35 crore beginning Monday. Another Rs 50 crore are being kept ready for distribution.

The government distributed compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh per person, in line with the Mallannasagar R&R package, which the government previously refused to pay. Villagers of Venkepally and Venkepally thanda villages lost 1,120 acres for the project. Of them, compensation was paid for 700 acres in 2021. On Monday, the oustees’ received Rs 24 crore in compensation for 420 acres.

The government also paid Rs 31.15 crore in compensation to 438 outstees who lost their homes. Officials are requesting that applicants for the R&R package resubmit their forms  in order to claim compensation if they did not do so previously opposing the package.  

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, dindi lift irrigation oustees, mallannasagar oustees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

RLDA vice chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said the land parcel, being strategically located near Dharmavaram Railway Station, the primary rail link of Sri Sathya Sai district, has immense development potential.(Representational DC Image)

RLDA call bids for leasing its land in Dharmavaram

It is stated many assistants had registered in the e-crop portal that paddy had been cultivated at various farm sites.(Representational DC image)

23 RBK assistants suspended

A drunk person tried to kill his wife and five children at Pyalakurthi village in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday.. (Representational Image)

Drunk attempts to kill wife, five children

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI image)

AP govt considering hike in priests’ honorarium



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

IB warns of terrorist attacks around I-Day

Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati in connection with Nupur Sharma's remarks and other consequences of the incident, IB officials have cautioned people to be on alert while participating in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. (DC Image)

Modi to address nation, will pay tribute to heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->