Munugode bypoll blessing in disguise for Dindi project's oustees

Hyderabad: The unexpected Munugode Assembly bypoll has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Dindi lift irrigation project's oustees. They are receiving relief and rehabilitation (R&R) packages on par with the Mallannasagar oustees as a result of the bypoll.

The Dindi project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,190 crore. For this project, residents of Charlagudem, Narsireddy Gudem, Lenkapally, Laxmipuram, Venkepally, and Venkepally Thanda villages in Marriguda mandal in Munugode constituency lost their land and homes.

The government faced stiff opposition while acquiring land as the oustees were only paid Rs 5.35 lakh per acre and no compensation was offered for houses.

People demanded Rs 11 lakh per acre in compensation for house loss. They have been holding several agitations for the last five years, and the compensation issue remained unresolved.

However, the unexpected political developments in Munugode have provided an opportunity for the oustees to exert pressure on the government. They have relaunched agitations demanding compensation comparable to Mallannasagar oustees.

With huge stakes for the TRS in Munugode, the government acted swiftly to meet their demand and began disbursement of compensation to outstees, which had been pending for the last five years.

TRS leaders and revenue officials were personally visiting project oustees’ homes and handing over compensation cheques worth Rs 55.35 crore beginning Monday. Another Rs 50 crore are being kept ready for distribution.

The government distributed compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh per person, in line with the Mallannasagar R&R package, which the government previously refused to pay. Villagers of Venkepally and Venkepally thanda villages lost 1,120 acres for the project. Of them, compensation was paid for 700 acres in 2021. On Monday, the oustees’ received Rs 24 crore in compensation for 420 acres.

The government also paid Rs 31.15 crore in compensation to 438 outstees who lost their homes. Officials are requesting that applicants for the R&R package resubmit their forms in order to claim compensation if they did not do so previously opposing the package.