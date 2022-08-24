  
Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2022 Allow H1N1 testing a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Allow H1N1 testing at pvt labs: Hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Aug 24, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))
 Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))

Hyderabad: Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. These are limiting factors in getting full data about the spread of the infection.

The health department has recorded 31 cases of swine flu or H1N1 this year. However, private hospitals have reported many more cases. A popular private hospital in Secunderabad said it had received about 25-30 cases of H1N1 in the past month.

As a result, private hospitals are treating cases based on suspicion. They have called for testing to be allowed at private labs too. The government has not agreed, as there are concerns it may lead to exploitation as was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Tapaswi Krishna, pulmonologist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “IPM needs to be more accessible for testing. They are charging Rs 3,000 odd for each sample. It also takes time, as we are getting back the reports 2-3 days after the patient is discharged.”

Consultant pulmonologist Dr Sai Reddy at Yashoda Hospitals said the hospital was receiving more cases of H1N1 than of Covid-19. He said about 25 severe cases were being treated.

He also said the IPM sends back results after the patient is discharted. “There are logistical issues too. The IPM does not do testing on Sundays. So most cases are treated only on the basis of suspicion,” Dr Sai Reddy said.

During Covid, apart from testing, private labs would charge people for PPE kits and gloves. Even if the government caps the cost of testing, there are concerns that labs may find other ways to fleece patients, sources said.

...
Tags: institute of preventive medicine, h1n1 cases, private hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (in picture), D Sridhar Babu, MLC, T Jeevan Reddy, and former MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the CBI probe the proceedings in State Beverage Corporation. Bhatti asked who benefited due to undue hike in prices of liquor in Telangana. — DC Image

Uttam links Phoenix with CM’s family

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP HC)

Amaravati cases hearing adjourned to Oct. 17

The 18-ft PoP Ganesh idol readied for installation by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti. — DC Image

Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti readies 18-foot PoP Ganesha idol

BJP Telangana state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar being arrested at Karimnagar on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

BJP flays Bandi's arrest



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

Modi to address nation, will pay tribute to heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->