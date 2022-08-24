Allow H1N1 testing at pvt labs: Hospitals

Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. (Photo: PTI File))

Hyderabad: Testing for swine flu can only be carried out at the government’s Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The tests are time-consuming as well as expensive. These are limiting factors in getting full data about the spread of the infection.

The health department has recorded 31 cases of swine flu or H1N1 this year. However, private hospitals have reported many more cases. A popular private hospital in Secunderabad said it had received about 25-30 cases of H1N1 in the past month.

As a result, private hospitals are treating cases based on suspicion. They have called for testing to be allowed at private labs too. The government has not agreed, as there are concerns it may lead to exploitation as was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Tapaswi Krishna, pulmonologist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “IPM needs to be more accessible for testing. They are charging Rs 3,000 odd for each sample. It also takes time, as we are getting back the reports 2-3 days after the patient is discharged.”

Consultant pulmonologist Dr Sai Reddy at Yashoda Hospitals said the hospital was receiving more cases of H1N1 than of Covid-19. He said about 25 severe cases were being treated.

He also said the IPM sends back results after the patient is discharted. “There are logistical issues too. The IPM does not do testing on Sundays. So most cases are treated only on the basis of suspicion,” Dr Sai Reddy said.

During Covid, apart from testing, private labs would charge people for PPE kits and gloves. Even if the government caps the cost of testing, there are concerns that labs may find other ways to fleece patients, sources said.