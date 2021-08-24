Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 TN BJP leaders quits ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN BJP leaders quits post after controversial video, party forms probe panel

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 4:27 pm IST
The youtuber who uploaded the sleazy video call, claimed that it was part of a sting operation
Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu K T Raghavan. (Representational Image)
  Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu K T Raghavan. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, K T Raghavan on Tuesday quit as the party's state general secretary, after a controversial video involving him surfaced in the social media.

Raghavan, who announced his resignation on Twitter, denied his involvement in the video purportedly showing him in an explicit video call with a woman.

 

He claimed the video was aimed to tarnish his image and also that of the party. Immediately after he learnt about it, he conferred with the BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and resigned.

Later, Annamalai announced the constitution of a panel to probe sexual allegations against party members and said Raghavan will prove his "innocence."

The party chief informed that he had ordered the constitution of a committee under BJP state secretary Malarkody to probe the allegations. "Women in our party are held in esteem and they are safe," Annamalai said.

 

He said he had accepted the resignation of Raghavan from the party post and claimed that a youtuber, also a BJP functionary, who uploaded the sleazy video, had called on him twice pressing for action against Raghavan.

"The youtuber met me twice at my office and claimed he had evidence against Raghavan and demanded action be taken on him, Annamalai explained. Asking the youtuber to furnish proof, he had said arbitrary action cannot be initiated without incriminating evidence.

"He later called me and sought action. I insisted on submission of evidence," Annamalai said.

 

"When he said he would release the video, I tersely replied go ahead'," Annamalai said in a statement recalling the conversation the youtuber had with him recently.

The youtuber claimed he had several videos involving many leaders, Annamalai said and added, "this only raises suspicion over his intention, which is highly condemnable."

He expressed hope that Raghavan would legally face the allegations and prove himself .

Referring to the controversial video, Raghavan claimed "it has been released to tarnish my image and that of my party."

 

"Today, I met the state president Annamalai and consulted him. I resign from all my party responsibilities. I deny the allegations. I will face it legally. Dharma will win!" he said on his Twitter handle.

Also, he said the people of Tamil Nadu and those in the BJP know who he was.

"Even those around me know who I am. I have been working for 30 years without any personal aspirations," he tweeted and added he learnt about this video on social media this morning.

Meanwhile, the youtuber who uploaded the sleazy video call, claimed that it was part of a sting operation.

 

...
Tags: sexual allegations, kt raghavan, tamil nadu, tamil nadu bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Union minister Narayan Rane (PTI file photo)

Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM

Slight tremors were felt in Kakinada, Razole, Palakollu and Narsapuram towns in Andhra Pradesh following the 5.1 intensity earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. (Representative Image: PTI)

5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal; tremors felt in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka CM likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister amid water sharing disputes

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

TN CM Stalin announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study

People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo))

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->