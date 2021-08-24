Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 27K get COVID-19 vac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

27K get COVID-19 vaccine on first day of GHMC special drive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 7:12 am IST
At Musheerabad circle, 1,001 persons were vaccinated on Monday and 18 bastis were covered, said Dr Hemalatha, asst medical officer, GHMC
We are visiting door-to-door and informing them about the vaccination drive. We hope the number will increase in the coming days, said Venketeshwari, a resource person of GHMC. — AFP
HYDERABAD: A special drive to vaccinate everyone against Covid-19, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was launched on Monday. Though there was lukewarm response on the day one in most of the centres, the authorities expect to cover all 4,846 colonies, slums and other areas in the GHMC and 360 localities in Cantonment zone by the end of this drive, which will cover 100 percent of people living in Hyderabad.

At Musheerabad circle, 1,001 persons were vaccinated on Monday and 18 bastis were covered, according to Dr Hemalatha, assistant medical officer, GHMC. “The vaccination drives are going on continuously. That is the reason we had less response on day one. Our teams are visiting door-to-door and soon those who are not vaccinated will get vaccinated across the GHMC area.”

 

At Viveknagar, in a GHMC park, 65 people got vaccinated by the end of the day one, Venketeshwari, a resource person of GHMC, said. “We are visiting door-to-door and informing them about the vaccination drive. We hope the number will increase in the coming days,” she said.

Sai Krishna, a student, who got the first dose of vaccine, said, “It was just a walk-in with the Aadhaar card. It is a great opportunity, one should avail it the soonest.”

Tags: special drive to vaccinate everyone, covid-19 vaccine, cantonment zone, musheerabad circle, vaccination drive, aadhaar card
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


