Nation, Current Affairs

Kishan Reddy hopes tourism activity will resume next year

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 6:21 pm IST
The minister said a new scheme 'Dekho apna desh' , aimed at promoting domestic tourism, is being worked out
 In view of the pandemic, which has badly hit the tourism industry, his ministry could not officially invite tourists to visit various places, he said. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday hoped that tourism activity in the country, badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, would resume next year with most people expected to receive the vaccination by December 2021.

"If vaccination is completed (for most people) by December, we wish to officially invite tourists from January 1....invite tourists, either people of the country or foreigners," he told reporters here.

 

In view of the pandemic, which has badly hit the tourism industry, his ministry could not officially invite tourists to visit various places, he said.

He said he had held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, including hotel associations, tour operators and guides during the last fortnight.

The minister said a new scheme 'Dekho apna desh' , aimed at promoting domestic tourism, is being worked out.

Reddy, who is also the Minister for Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), said steps would be taken to promote Buddhist legacy in the country and to strengthen academic institutions (related to Buddhism) which are under the Culture Ministry.

 

An international conference would be organised in October or November, he said.

The Minister also said the government has decided to highlight the stories of 'unsung heroes' of the freedom movement to make the younger generation aware of their greatness and contributions to the country.

Tags: kishan reddy, covid-19 pandemic, covid vaccination, tourism in india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


