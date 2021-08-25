Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 KCR hints at ‘ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR hints at ‘BC Bandhu’; vows to empower all castes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2021, 1:59 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Rao said the TRS would help all the castes and religions in a phased manner by bringing schemes like Dalit Bandhu, according to sources
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao listens to his son and minister K.T Rama Rao during the TRS state executive committee meeting in Hyderabad (DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao listens to his son and minister K.T Rama Rao during the TRS state executive committee meeting in Hyderabad (DC)

Hyderabad: After Dalit Bandhu, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has proposed to bring ‘BC Bandhu’ later for the uplift of backward classes people. The decision was announced at the TRS state executive committee meeting chaired by Rao at the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

He said the TRS would help all the castes and religions in a phased manner by bringing schemes like Dalit Bandhu, according to sources. Rao, in his address, expressed the confidence that the TRS would remain in power for 20 years, they added.

 

However, he reportedly avoided any reference to the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll in the two-hour long meeting. “It's the TRS which will bring BC Bandhu and similar schemes for all other castes and religions in future in phases. The TRS will not leave out anyone who is poor and needs financial support to come up in life. The TRS will remain in power for the next 20 years and will implement all these schemes," Rao reportedly said.

Rao lashed out at Opposition parties for trying to provoke other castes against Dalits by undertaking a false propaganda against Dalit Bandhu. He said Dalits were chosen first to extend `10 lakh financial assistance each as they remain at the bottom of the pyramid.

 

"This doesn't mean that we have no concern for the poor belonging to other castes. Dalits are languishing in extreme poverty not just in Telangana but in the entire country even after 70 years of independence. Hovernments at the Centre and the states have failed to bring qualitative change in the lives of Dalits. For that reason, I have decided to do something for the betterment of Dalits, who remain at the bottom of the pyramid. Step by step, we will move upwards covering all castes and religions," Rao stated. He talked about Dalit Bandhu scheme and its importance for over an hour.

 

Later, speaking to the media, TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said, "The CM's speech on Dalit Bandhu for over an hour was like an academic discourse. He cleared all the doubts surrounding the scheme and motivated all to work for the effective implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad on a pilot basis. If this pilot programme becomes a success, the entire country will look at Telangana and it will fuel debate in all states to follow suit."

...
Tags: chandrashekar rao, dalit bandhu, telangana bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh took permission from central ministry of health to defer vaccinations to 18+ till the state first completes vaccinating at least one dose to all people above 45 years of age. — Representational image/AP

Irregularities in Covid vaccinations within Anantapur district

The idol-makers had first brought their problems to the notice of BJP senior leader and MLC PVN Madhav, who in turn took them to Visakhapatnam collector Mallikharjuna. — Twitter

Pandemic hits Ganesh idol makers in North Coastal AP

Lepakshi temple (DC file photo)

Five Andhra Pradesh sites proposed under World Heritage List

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy addresseing a press conference at Telangana state BJP Office on Tuessday. (P.Surendra/DC)

Centre to develop all heritage sites: Kishan Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

COVID-19: India reports 36,571 new infections, active cases lowest in 150 days

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->