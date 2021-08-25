KCR hints at ‘BC Bandhu’; vows to empower all castes

Hyderabad: After Dalit Bandhu, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has proposed to bring ‘BC Bandhu’ later for the uplift of backward classes people. The decision was announced at the TRS state executive committee meeting chaired by Rao at the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

He said the TRS would help all the castes and religions in a phased manner by bringing schemes like Dalit Bandhu, according to sources. Rao, in his address, expressed the confidence that the TRS would remain in power for 20 years, they added.

However, he reportedly avoided any reference to the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll in the two-hour long meeting. “It's the TRS which will bring BC Bandhu and similar schemes for all other castes and religions in future in phases. The TRS will not leave out anyone who is poor and needs financial support to come up in life. The TRS will remain in power for the next 20 years and will implement all these schemes," Rao reportedly said.

Rao lashed out at Opposition parties for trying to provoke other castes against Dalits by undertaking a false propaganda against Dalit Bandhu. He said Dalits were chosen first to extend `10 lakh financial assistance each as they remain at the bottom of the pyramid.

"This doesn't mean that we have no concern for the poor belonging to other castes. Dalits are languishing in extreme poverty not just in Telangana but in the entire country even after 70 years of independence. Hovernments at the Centre and the states have failed to bring qualitative change in the lives of Dalits. For that reason, I have decided to do something for the betterment of Dalits, who remain at the bottom of the pyramid. Step by step, we will move upwards covering all castes and religions," Rao stated. He talked about Dalit Bandhu scheme and its importance for over an hour.

Later, speaking to the media, TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao said, "The CM's speech on Dalit Bandhu for over an hour was like an academic discourse. He cleared all the doubts surrounding the scheme and motivated all to work for the effective implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad on a pilot basis. If this pilot programme becomes a success, the entire country will look at Telangana and it will fuel debate in all states to follow suit."