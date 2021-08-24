Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 Karnataka CM likely ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister amid water sharing disputes

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 1:28 pm IST
Karnataka is locked in a dispute with neighbouring Maharashtra over sharing the Krishna river water and Mahadayi river
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Bengaluru: Amid row over water sharing with neighbouring States, including a proposed dam on Cauvery water at Mekedatu, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is likely to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 26.

Bommai said he will also hold a meeting with the State's legal panel headed by the Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and other senior lawyers to chalk out strategies to tackle the water sharing disputes with neighbouring states.

 

Besides Shekhawat, Bommai told reporters here he has sought appointment from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He added that most probably he would go to Delhi on August 25 evening and meet the Ministers the next day.

On his meeting with advocates, the CM said, "The Advocate General and senior lawyers, who represent Karnataka, will be present in the meeting. I am trying to get information about the way to proceed further in view of the existing water disputes."

 

Asked whether he would also discuss with the BJP central leadership filling the remaining four ministerial slots, Bommai said he would do so with the party president J P Nadda if he gets an opportunity to meet him and will take steps after seeking his opinion.

Regarding the JD(S) planning to launch a march demanding "justice" for the State in the water disputes, Bommai said "history is witness that all the political parties fought and worked together when it comes to water and land related disputes (faced by the State)".

 

Noting that the JD(S) has got freedom to go ahead with its programme, Bommai assured people not to panic as the government in the past had made every effort to claim its rights with regard to the water and land disputes and will continue to do so in future.

Karnataka is locked in a dispute with neighbouring Maharashtra over sharing the Krishna river water and Mahadayi river to tackle with water crisis during summer in North Karnataka region.

The state also had a discussion with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil recently.

 

Karnataka is also pushing for the ambitious balancing reservoir at Mekedatu at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, which Tamil Nadu is opposing saying that it will hamper the interests of the State, especially the farmers.

The State wanted the Mekedatu project to utilise the "balance" water to meet the drinking water requirement for Bengaluru and neighbouring regions.

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, river water dispute, karnataka-maharashtra water sharing, union jal shakti minister, krishna river
Location: India, Karnataka




