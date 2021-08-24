Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 India risks six lakh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study

BLOOMBERG
Published Aug 24, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated
People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo))
 People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo))

New Delhi: India may record an unprecedented 600,000 new infections a day if the country fails to boost the pace of vaccination and avert a third coronavirus wave, according to a new study.

The National Institute of Disaster Management -- which falls under the interior ministry -- predicts a surge in cases as early as October. Daily infections could reduce to 200,000 if the government executes its 10-million-a-day vaccination plan, the report stated, citing a study by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Energy University and Nirma University.

 

The NIDM advises organizing hospital beds and and vaccinating the vulnerable to avert the devastation of the second wave that peaked in May, after killing more than 250,000 residents. Other forecasters have also predicted a new wave in coming weeks, though most see it as weaker than the previous surge.

The handling of the second wave led to widespread criticism of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity fell to 24% in August from 66% a year ago, the India Today survey showed. India has fully vaccinated only 9% of its population.

 

The study, while acknowledging lack of scientific evidence that a possible third wave may affect kids, suggested vaccinating children with serious underlying health conditions.

...
Tags: covid vaccination, covid jab, national institute of disaster management, daily infections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

TN CM Stalin announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

Siby Mathews. (file)

ISRO conspiracy case: Ex-DGP Siby Mathews granted anticipatory bail by Kerala court

Union minister Narayan Rane (PTI file photo)

Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane's remarks spark row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->