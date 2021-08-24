Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 Evacuation from Afgh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 12:43 pm IST
India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries
In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
 In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Taliban-besieged Kabul to the Tajik city.

The group along with three copies of the Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, was airlifted from Kabul to Dushanbe by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday.

 

With Tuesday's evacuation, the number of people brought back to Delhi reached over 800 since August 16 when the first group was airlifted from Kabul, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

The evacuees were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan.

"Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago," Puri tweeted.

An Air India flight brought back the people from Dushanbe.

 

"Joined Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji at Delhi Airport in receiving Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji arrived from Afghanistan along with evacuees," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 78 people are being brought to Delhi on an Air India flight.

"Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft," he said on Twitter.

 

On Monday, India brought back 146 of its nationals to Delhi in four different flights from the Qatari capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Kabul by NATO and American aircraft.

India has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens as well as its Afghan partners from Kabul in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital and other parts of the country after the Taliban swept to power last week.

On Sunday, India evacuated 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

 

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

 

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces. 

...
Tags: afghanistan crisis, taliban takeover, afghan sikhs, kabul to dushanbe, kabul evacuation
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

TN CM Stalin announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi

Siby Mathews. (file)

ISRO conspiracy case: Ex-DGP Siby Mathews granted anticipatory bail by Kerala court

People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo))

India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study

Union minister Narayan Rane (PTI file photo)

Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane's remarks spark row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India risks six lakh cases daily without more Covid-19 vaccines: Study

People queue up to register for Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre in Visakhapatnam. (DC file photo))

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

COVID-19 third wave peak likely in October: NIDM report

Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->