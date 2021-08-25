Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 By-poll hastens Covi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

By-poll hastens Covid vaccination in Huzurabad constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2021, 1:07 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Mandal-wise, officials have administered first dose to around 33,000 people and second dose also to about 11,000 persons in Huzurabad mandal
Percentage-wise vaccination has been given to over 50 percent people in Karimnagar district and 60 percent in Huzurabad constituency. Representational Image. (AFP)
 Percentage-wise vaccination has been given to over 50 percent people in Karimnagar district and 60 percent in Huzurabad constituency. Representational Image. (AFP)

Karimnagar: Keeping in view the upcoming by-poll in Huzurabad assembly constituency and reports of possible Coronavirus third wave, medical and health department officials have speeded up Covid-19 vaccination process in Karimnagar district.

They have identified 7,93,859 persons in the district as being above 18 years of age. For giving them both the first and second dose, 15,87,718 vaccines will be required. As per data available, first dose has already been administered to 3,96,746 persons and second dose too to around 1,70,230 people in the district.

 

Coming to five mandals within the Huzurabad constituency, officials have identified 2,18,082 persons as being eligible for Coronavirus vaccination. Of them, 1,23,700 people have been given their first dose and 38,226 their second dose too. There are 94,382 persons in the constituency who are yet to be given at least one dose.

Mandal-wise, officials have administered first dose to around 33,000 people and second dose also to about 11,000 persons in Huzurabad mandal. The respective numbers are 34,000 and 10,300 in Jammikunta mandal; 15,200 and 3,700 in Illandhakunta mandal; 22,800 and 7,500 in Veenavanka mandal, and 18,007 and 5,726 in Kamalapur mandal.

 

Percentage-wise vaccination has been given to over 50 percent people in Karimnagar district and 60 percent in Huzurabad constituency. Officials are taking several steps for speeding up the vaccination process, including by setting up additional vaccine centres, and covering the entire population by end of September to check the third wave of Coronavirus.

Deputy district medical and health officer Dr. Swathi disclosed to Deccan Chronicle that 36 vaccination centres have been set up in Huzurabad constituency. If required, special camps will be organised in remote villages to vaccinate all eligible persons in the constituency. Awareness campaigns are being organised in this regard, she added.

 

District / Constituency: Karimnagar

Eligible persons: 7,93,859

First dose: 3,96,746

Second dose: 1,70230

Unvaccinated: 3,97,113

...
Tags: huzurabad by poll, covid vaccination, huzurabad mandal, jammikunta mandal, illandhakunta mandal, veenavanka mandal, kamalapur mandal, dr. swathi
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 27 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In the last two years, the government raised Rs 56,000 crore additionally, he said, and added that as the state required Rs 5,500 crore to meet wages and pension bills per month and Rs 3,500 crore for debt service. — PTI

Veerraju seeks white paper on AP’s financial status

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 9 FIRs, sets up 4 SITs

There are 17 checkposts in Karnataka-Kerala border at Dakshina Kannada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Forged negative RT-PCR certificates found to enter state at Kerala-Karnataka border



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

COVID-19: India reports 36,571 new infections, active cases lowest in 150 days

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->