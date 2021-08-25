By-poll hastens Covid vaccination in Huzurabad constituency

Percentage-wise vaccination has been given to over 50 percent people in Karimnagar district and 60 percent in Huzurabad constituency. Representational Image. (AFP)

Karimnagar: Keeping in view the upcoming by-poll in Huzurabad assembly constituency and reports of possible Coronavirus third wave, medical and health department officials have speeded up Covid-19 vaccination process in Karimnagar district.

They have identified 7,93,859 persons in the district as being above 18 years of age. For giving them both the first and second dose, 15,87,718 vaccines will be required. As per data available, first dose has already been administered to 3,96,746 persons and second dose too to around 1,70,230 people in the district.

Coming to five mandals within the Huzurabad constituency, officials have identified 2,18,082 persons as being eligible for Coronavirus vaccination. Of them, 1,23,700 people have been given their first dose and 38,226 their second dose too. There are 94,382 persons in the constituency who are yet to be given at least one dose.

Mandal-wise, officials have administered first dose to around 33,000 people and second dose also to about 11,000 persons in Huzurabad mandal. The respective numbers are 34,000 and 10,300 in Jammikunta mandal; 15,200 and 3,700 in Illandhakunta mandal; 22,800 and 7,500 in Veenavanka mandal, and 18,007 and 5,726 in Kamalapur mandal.

Percentage-wise vaccination has been given to over 50 percent people in Karimnagar district and 60 percent in Huzurabad constituency. Officials are taking several steps for speeding up the vaccination process, including by setting up additional vaccine centres, and covering the entire population by end of September to check the third wave of Coronavirus.

Deputy district medical and health officer Dr. Swathi disclosed to Deccan Chronicle that 36 vaccination centres have been set up in Huzurabad constituency. If required, special camps will be organised in remote villages to vaccinate all eligible persons in the constituency. Awareness campaigns are being organised in this regard, she added.

District / Constituency: Karimnagar

Eligible persons: 7,93,859

First dose: 3,96,746

Second dose: 1,70230

Unvaccinated: 3,97,113