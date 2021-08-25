Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2021 200 corrupt civic st ...
200 corrupt civic staff enjoying salaries pending conviction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2021, 1:39 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Sources disclosed that of the 200 GHMC personnel booked for corruption, 76 had been caught red-handed by ACB officials
While several of them, having successfully lobbied with state government, have managed to get reinstated in their parent departments; rest of the convicted are continuing to enjoy their salaries. (Twitter)
Hyderabad: Inquiries, both by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and internal vigilance committees, have led to around 200 cases being booked against corrupt Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff in the past four years.

While several of them, having successfully lobbied with state government, have managed to get reinstated in their parent departments; rest of the convicted are continuing to enjoy their salaries.

 

Sources disclosed that of the 200 GHMC personnel booked for corruption, 76 had been caught red-handed by ACB officials. Remaining came to notice of civic body after conducting departmental inquiries. All the 200 persons had been suspended from the GHMC for two years and handed over to their parent departments for initiation of action, as per norms.

When queried about the same, a senior GHMC official, requesting anonymity; disclosed to Deccan Chronicle that corrupt officials handed over to their parent departments escaped punishment by getting transferred to a different city / town after getting court stays. A few of them are even drawing their full salaries, as they have blessings of powerful people.

 

The list of suspended officials is topped by personnel of Town Planning wing, who issued permissions for illegal layouts after receiving bribes. Next on the list are Engineering wing officials, apart from an assistant medical officer of health.
The civic official explained that all suspended employees, who have not been reinstated, have been drawing 75 percent of their basic salary despite being caught red-handed. This is because employees are eligible for such a salary until they are sacked after being proven guilty by courts.

“If the suspended corrupt officials manage to corrupt investigative officers every six months, the inquiry can run for years together until the enquiry officer is transferred to another post. The story continues even after the next person takes over the investigation. Less than two percent convictions have been reported due to poor investigation,” the official revealed, summing up the entire state of affairs.

 

Tags: anti-corruption bureau, greater hyderabad municipal corporation, town planning
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


