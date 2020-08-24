Good news for SP Balasubrahmanyam fans, SPB tests COVID negative

Chennai: Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said on Monday.

"My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative," he said in a statement.

Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers.

The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages, was admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on August 22, the playback singer was on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.