153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Good news for SP Balasubrahmanyam fans, SPB tests COVID negative

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
'My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative,' his son S P Charan said in a statement
S P Balasubrahmanyam. (File)
 S P Balasubrahmanyam. (File)

Chennai: Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said on Monday.

"My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative," he said in a statement.

 

Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers.

The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages, was admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on August 22, the playback singer was on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.

...
Tags: sp balasubrahmanyam. spb covid negative, spb coronavirus, sp charan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


