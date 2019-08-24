'Will respond to Siddaramaiah at an appropriate time,' says HD Kumaraswamy

'I will react to Sidharamaiah's allegations at an appropriate time, now it is not the right time to react. The political scenario is not right at this point in time. It is time for all secular parties to fight united. Talks of breaking political relationships are not correct,' Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he will respond to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's allegation on him and his family related to the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the state, at an appropriate time.

The retaliation from JDS leader Kumaraswamy came hours after Siddaramaiah blamed HD Deve Gowda and his sons --HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna-- for the collapse of the Congress-JD (S) coalition government in the state last month.

"I will react to Sidharamaiah's allegations at an appropriate time, now it is not the right time to react. The political scenario is not right at this point in time. It is time for all secular parties to fight united. Talks of breaking political relationships are not correct," Kumaraswamy tweeted in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah's rebuttal had come in the light of accusations by JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda who said that Siddaramaiah wanted to make BJP leader BS Yediyurappa the Chief Minister instead of his son Kumaraswamy, adding that the two had worked together in the past.