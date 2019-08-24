Supreme Court to hear P Chidambaram case on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram in the money laundering case lodged by ED and agreed to hear on August 26 the CBI and the ED cases in the INX Media scam.

Chidambaram will however continue to be in the CBI custody as the apex court did not intervene in the matter for which he has been sent for custodial interrogation of the agency till Monday.

A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna posted both the matters for hearing on Monday, August 26.

“Having heard the counsels for petitioner and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, we are of the view that the co-accused were granted bail in the ED case.

Petitioner shall not be arrested till further hearing of the case. List the petition on Monday (August 26). The respondent (ED) shall file their reply and contentions by Monday,” the bench said.