Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 'Long innings as a p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Long innings as a public figure': Sonia Gandhi on Jaitley's death

PTI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Manmohan Singh described him as an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian.
Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. (Photo: File)
 Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders on Saturday condoled the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever.

Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks.

 

He was admitted there on August 9.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in a condolence message, described him as an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian.

Gandhi expressed deep pain and distress at the passing away of Jaitley. She said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.

"He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers," he said.

The Congress party said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief."

In his condolence message to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta, former prime minister Singh said, "In his death our country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society."

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said,

"Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. My deepest condolences to his family. An astute parliamentarian, he'll always be remembered. May his soul Rest in Peace." Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in Jaitley the nation has a lost an articulate leader and an excellent human being.

Noted lawyer and former union minister Kapil Sibal said he has lost an old friend and a dear colleague.

"Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to know of untimely demise of former Union minister and senior BJP leader, Sh Arun Jaitley. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Jaitley's death is a great loss for the country.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend Delhi Univ senior Arun Jaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU and I was President of St Stephen's College Union. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect and debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss for India," he tweeted.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also condoled the death, saying he is saddened and pained.

...
Tags: manmohan singh, aiims, arun jaitley, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Till now, a total expenditure of Rs 230 crore has been incurred on development and construction of Kalaburagi airport, the release said adding about Rs 22 crore has been spent on acquisition of 742 acres of land and Rs 208 crore for the construction work. (Photo: File | ANI)

Karnataka govt signs MoU with AAI for development of Kalaburagi airport

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

'Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?' Sibal asked (Photo: FIle)

'Has any BJP leader said stop demonising the opposition and its leader?' asks Sibal

Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar man held for simultaneously working on three govt posts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka govt signs MoU with AAI for development of Kalaburagi airport

Till now, a total expenditure of Rs 230 crore has been incurred on development and construction of Kalaburagi airport, the release said adding about Rs 22 crore has been spent on acquisition of 742 acres of land and Rs 208 crore for the construction work. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Has any BJP leader said stop demonising the opposition and its leader?' asks Sibal

'Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to 'stop demonising the Opposition and it’s leaders'?' Sibal asked (Photo: FIle)

Bihar man held for simultaneously working on three govt posts

Absconding Ram managed to fool the government for three decades until his triple scam was exposed by the department authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Jaitley's family asks PM Modi to continue with his official trip aboard

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

MP Woman gives birth to child on highway after ambulance fails to arrive

When the ambulance did not arrive, the husband of the woman tried to take her to the hospital on a motorcycle but she gave birth to the child even before they could reach the hospital. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham