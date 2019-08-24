Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 India not just Union ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India not just Union of States but Union of people: Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph

ANI
Published Aug 24, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 10:15 am IST
'To be a proud Catholic is something great in this country at this stage,' he said.
Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic. (Photo: ANI)
 Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph on Friday said that India is not only a Union of States but also a Union of people representing several religions and cultures.

"To me, India that is Bharat is not only a Union of States, its a Union of people belonging to several religions, representing various cultures, several languages and civilizations. So, it is a Union of all diversities, that is what is India. The moment this diversity is taken away, it is not India, it is something else," he said while speaking at the All India Catholic Union Centenary celebration programme.

 

He said it is not the Constitution which is bad but the people manning the constitutional institutions who do not respect constitutional values.

"The country is going back not because the Constitution is bad but because people who man the Constitution, or the people who man the constitutional institutions probably do not respect the constitutional values. That is the whole trouble that we are facing," the former Supreme Court judge said.

"I also wanted to make a reference to Dr Ambedkar when he said -- this Constitution will not fail us, probably we may fail the Constitution. That is actually the ground reality," he said.

Justice Joseph further said that he takes pride in being a Catholic.

"To be a proud Catholic is something great in this country at this stage," he said.

...
Tags: kurian joseph, dr ambedkar, retired supreme court judge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Assemble officials had paid a visit to his office on Friday evening in this regard. (Photo: File)

AP: Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao hospitalised, stable

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Independent MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. (Photo: PTI)

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

The proposal was approved by all the members of the administration, the VC added. (Photo: ANI)

Pune varsity to set up educational center in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar Independent MLA Anant Singh sent to judicial custody

During the proceedings in the Saket court, Pratap directed the police to collect all information in the case against Anant Singh. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

Prime Minister Modi also wished for everyone's good health and happiness on the joyous occasion. (Photo: PTI)

Pune varsity to set up educational center in Kashmir

The proposal was approved by all the members of the administration, the VC added. (Photo: ANI)

INX Media case: Chidambaram asked Peter, Indrani to take care of Karti, ED tells SC

The top court said it would hear on August 26 the pleas filed by Chidambaram challenging the high court's August 20 order. (Photo: File)

Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley's health deteriorates: Sources

Hospital sources on Tuesday said he is on life support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham