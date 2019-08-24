IAF missile brought down Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam, says probe

The helicopter was hit by the missile minutes after Pakistan Air Force had entered Indian air space near Nowshera to bomb militarily installations in retaliation of the air strike carried out by IAF at terror camps in Balakot.

New Delhi: A probe by Indian Air Force (IAF) has found that Mi-17 IAF helicopter that crashed in Budgam on February 27 was hit by India’s own Spyder air defence missile system.

The probe has found five Indian Air Force officers guilty of negligence. At least two senior officers could face court martial proceedings, said sources.

The helicopter was hit by the missile minutes after Pakistan Air Force had entered Indian air space near Nowshera to bomb militarily installations in retaliation of the air strike carried out by IAF at terror camps in Balakot.

Six military personnel and a civilian were killed in the crash. The IAF headquarters had ordered a Court of Inquiry (CoI) into the incident under an Air Commodore-rank officer.

The helicopter was hit by the missile when it was approaching the air base and was in contact with the air traffic control (ATC). Despite being in touch with the ATC, it was hit by missiles as the weapon operators thought it was an unmanned aircraft. Moreover, sources said that the Integrated Air Command and Control System, had not designated the helicopter as an enemy aircraft.

IAF had transferred the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Srinagar base to ensure a thorough probe into the incident. The Mi-17 V-5 chopper had crashed within 10 minutes of taking off, as Pakistan Air Force and the IAF aircraft were involved in a dog fight.

The investigation report said that the ‘Identification of Friend or Foe’ (IFF) system on-board the helicopter was switched off and there was a “vital gap” in communication and co-ordination between the ground staff and the chopper crew.

The IFF helps air defence radars identify whether an aircraft or helicopter is friendly or hostile.

Some reports said that IFF is usually switched off as the signals interfere with civilian aircraft which operate from Srinagar airport.

The probe examined the role of various people, including those controlling the air defence system when the helicopter was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

“The guilty personnel will face severe punishment as per provisions of the military law,” said a source, adding that the IAF will decide on the quantum of punishment for those held responsible for the incident.